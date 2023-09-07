Warcraft Rumble - Best teams to use for PvE
Are you wondering what the best PvE teams in Warcraft Rumble are? You’ll find your answers as we break down various team compositions to help you clear any type of PvE content. From single-player campaigns to raids and dungeons, there’s a lot of content that you need to tackle in Warcraft Rumble if you want to progress!
Before we go any further, you might want to look at the Warcraft Rumble leaders tier list and the minis tier list.
Bloodmage Thalnos team
|Name
|Faction
|Cost
|Bloodmage Thalnos (Leader)
|Undead
|4
|Arcane Blast
|Alliance
|1
|Ghoul
|Undead
|2
|Chain Lightning
|Horde
|2
|Holy Nova
|Alliance
|3
|Blizzard
|Alliance
|4
|Abomination
|Undead
|6
How it WorksBloodmage Thalnos gains 1 level for each spell you use until death. To take full advantage of his ability, this deck is filled with spell cards such as Holy Nova, Arcane Blast, Chain Lightning and Blizzard. The tank in this deck is, of course, Abomination which frontlines our lane push, followed by Ghoul with Thalnos at the back. Spam the low-cost spells to raise Thalnos' level.
Blackhand's AoE team
|Name
|Faction
|Cost
|Rend Blackhand (Leader)
|Alliance
|6
|Gryphon Rider
|Alliance
|2
|Gnoll Brute
|Alliance
|3
|Blackrock Pyromancer
|Blackrock
|3
|Darkspear Troll
|Blackrock
|3
|Flamewaker
|Blackrock
|4
|Warsong Raider
|Horde
|4
How it Works
The idea behind this deck is to use various low-cost minis that deal area damage and can take on various types of enemies to build your push. These minis Gryphon Rider, Darkspear Troll can be paired with a tank like Warsong Raider or Molten Giant. Usually, you want to pair Rend Blackhand with your ranged minis like Pyromancer and Flamewalker. Gnoll Brute and Warsong Raider should always lead your pushes, especially against ranged enemies.
Fire team
|Name
|Faction
|Cost
|General Drakkisath (Leader)
|Blackrock
|5
|Gryphon Rider
|Alliance
|2
|Chain Lightning
|Alliance
|2
|Polymorph
|Beast
|3
|Fire Elemental
|Blackrock
|4
|Flamewaker
|Blackrock
|4
|Huntress
|Alliance
|5
How it WorksGeneral Drakkisath's leader ability "Banner of Flame" causes nearby enemies to take 50% more Elemental damage. This deck is designed to take advantage of that with minis like Fire Elemental and Flamewalker. Fire Elemental even though is a tank mini, can deal a lot of damage when paired with General Drakkisath. If you need some extra damage to support your push, deploy Flamewalker, a ranged mini that deals area elemental damage. Polymorph along with Chain Lightning should be used in succession to take down a large number of enemy minis.
Tirion/Shaman combo
|Name
|Faction
|Cost
|Tirion Fordring (Leader)
|Alliance
|4
|Defias Bandits
|Alliance
|1
|Bat Rider
|Horde
|2
|Gryphon Rider
|Alliance
|2
|Quilboar
|Beast
|2
|Darkspear Troll
|Horde
|3
|Frostwolf Shaman
|Horde
|4
How it Works
The Tirion Fordring / Frostwolf Shaman combo is well known at this point and it's something that many players use in both PvP and PvE. These two provide a lot of healing to friendly minis and with Bat Rider behind them, you can create a strong push. Gryphon Rider should be used whenever you need to deal with flying or ranged enemies. Overall, this is a simple deck to play with. With that said, it doesn't scale amazingly well into the late game. Try to end the battle as soon as possible.
Old Murk-Eye and Grunts team
|Name
|Faction
|Cost
|Old Murk-Eye (Leader)
|Beast
|3
|Quilboar
|Beast
|2
|Gnoll Brute
|Beast
|3
|S.A.F.E Pilot
|Alliance
|3
|Whelp Eggs
|Blackrock
|3
|Blizzard
|Alliance
|4
|Warsong Grunts
|Horde
|5
How it Works
As a general rule of thumb, you want to use your Old Murk-Eye along with Warsong Grunts to start your push. Take advantage of Whelp Eggs flame burst talent that causes damage to nearby enemies when hatching. S.A.F.E Pilot is a very flexible ranged unit that deals elemental damage. You want to take Gnomish Cloaking Device as talent and of course, make the most of its unbound trait. Blizzard will help you clear a large number of enemy minis.
These are the best PvE teams in the game at the moment. Of course, the meta will change over time, and new teams will be introduced.