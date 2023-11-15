What's ISO-8 and how to use it on each character class

Iso-8s are additional attribute boosters that were brought into Marvel Strike Force to enhance your toon's abilities. Applying the right Iso-8 mod to your characters will increase their damage output, healing percentage and increased chance to block an incoming attack. It’s a bit tricky trying to figure out which Iso-8 mod should be used for each character, and that’s why I’m here with the ultimate guide on Iso-8 mods!

You can only select one Iso-8 mod for each character. Don’t panic, if you made a mistake and want to change a mod, you can easily swap them out, but it will cost you a few extra coins to do it. Also, Iso-8 attributes only become available when you rank up to level 55. So, if you’re at level 54, go complete your daily objectives, and come right back! It’s time to get our hands dirty. Let’s break down the different Iso-8 mods and what they do:

Striker - +25% Increased Damage

- +25% Increased Damage Fortifier - This character barricades themselves for +4% of their Max Health

- This character barricades themselves for +4% of their Max Health Healer - +5% Healing after taking damage

- +5% Healing after taking damage Skirmisher - All attacks increase in damage, and will also flip an enemy's positive effect(s) into a negative effect

- All attacks increase in damage, and will also flip an enemy's positive effect(s) into a negative effect Raider - +5% Crit Chance & +15% Crit Damage

After understanding what each Iso-8 mod can do, the next step is to assess which character is most effective with what mod, and how it will help you in battle. Here’s an example: Mantis is a pure healer, her damage is minimal and she doesn’t provide much synergy-wise. So, knowing that Mantis plays a support role, you wouldn’t equip her with the Striker mod, because she’s not an offensive character. Instead, you should use Healer or Fortifier mod. This is because you need your healer throughout the match, so if you barricade her health, she'll be able to survive longer in the match.

What ISO-8 should you use on top characters?

Silver Surfer - Raider Doctor Doom - Raider Kestrel - Striker Ikaris - Raider Phoenix - Skirmisher Black Bolt - Striker Omega Red - Skirmisher Taskmaster - Fortifier Baron Zemo - Striker Ebony Maw - Fortifier Hela - Fortifier or Striker Magneto - Raider or Skirmisher Minn Erva - Healer or Fortifier Nick Fury - Striker Captain America - Fortifier The Thing - Fortifier Mr. Sinister - Raider Carnage - Raider The Punisher - Striker Black Panther - Striker Ms. Marvel - Fortifier Hulk - Fortifier Luke Cage - Fortifier War Machine - Raider or Striker Loki - Fortifier Thor - Fortifier Cull Obsidian - Fortifier Thanos - Striker Sersi - Striker Symbiote Spider-Man - Fortifier

Let’s take a look at the best 30 characters (not in order) in the game and which Iso-8 they should be equipped with:

This should give you a head start on how to identify which mod belongs to which character. Remember, the idea is to enhance their abilities, not create new ones. Your main offensive characters should be using offensive-minded mods, healers should be using healing or barrier mods, and tanks should be using only Foritifer.

We hope that our ISO-8 guide helped, for other MSF guides, take a look at how you can unlock Kang and Ronin!