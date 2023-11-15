How Tos

What's ISO-8 and how to use it on each character class

By Jeremy Block
iOS + Android
| Marvel Strike Force

Iso-8s are additional attribute boosters that were brought into Marvel Strike Force to enhance your toon's abilities. Applying the right Iso-8 mod to your characters will increase their damage output, healing percentage and increased chance to block an incoming attack. It’s a bit tricky trying to figure out which Iso-8 mod should be used for each character, and that’s why I’m here with the ultimate guide on Iso-8 mods!

You can only select one Iso-8 mod for each character. Don’t panic, if you made a mistake and want to change a mod, you can easily swap them out, but it will cost you a few extra coins to do it. Also, Iso-8 attributes only become available when you rank up to level 55. So, if you’re at level 54, go complete your daily objectives, and come right back! It’s time to get our hands dirty. Let’s break down the different Iso-8 mods and what they do:

  • Striker - +25% Increased Damage
  • Fortifier - This character barricades themselves for +4% of their Max Health
  • Healer - +5% Healing after taking damage
  • Skirmisher - All attacks increase in damage, and will also flip an enemy's positive effect(s) into a negative effect
  • Raider - +5% Crit Chance & +15% Crit Damage

After understanding what each Iso-8 mod can do, the next step is to assess which character is most effective with what mod, and how it will help you in battle. Here’s an example: Mantis is a pure healer, her damage is minimal and she doesn’t provide much synergy-wise. So, knowing that Mantis plays a support role, you wouldn’t equip her with the Striker mod, because she’s not an offensive character. Instead, you should use Healer or Fortifier mod. This is because you need your healer throughout the match, so if you barricade her health, she'll be able to survive longer in the match.

What ISO-8 should you use on top characters?

Let’s take a look at the best 30 characters (not in order) in the game and which Iso-8 they should be equipped with:
  1. Silver Surfer - Raider
  2. Doctor Doom - Raider
  3. Kestrel - Striker
  4. Ikaris - Raider
  5. Phoenix - Skirmisher
  6. Black Bolt - Striker
  7. Omega Red - Skirmisher
  8. Taskmaster - Fortifier
  9. Baron Zemo - Striker
  10. Ebony Maw - Fortifier
  11. Hela - Fortifier or Striker
  12. Magneto - Raider or Skirmisher
  13. Minn Erva - Healer or Fortifier
  14. Nick Fury - Striker
  15. Captain America - Fortifier
  16. The Thing - Fortifier
  17. Mr. Sinister - Raider
  18. Carnage - Raider
  19. The Punisher - Striker
  20. Black Panther - Striker
  21. Ms. Marvel - Fortifier
  22. Hulk - Fortifier
  23. Luke Cage - Fortifier
  24. War Machine - Raider or Striker
  25. Loki - Fortifier
  26. Thor - Fortifier
  27. Cull Obsidian - Fortifier
  28. Thanos - Striker
  29. Sersi - Striker
  30. Symbiote Spider-Man - Fortifier

This should give you a head start on how to identify which mod belongs to which character. Remember, the idea is to enhance their abilities, not create new ones. Your main offensive characters should be using offensive-minded mods, healers should be using healing or barrier mods, and tanks should be using only Foritifer. 

We hope that our ISO-8 guide helped, for other MSF guides, take a look at how you can unlock Kang and Ronin!

