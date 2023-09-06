Warcraft Rumble best teams to use in PvP

Even if you are not into PvP, the rewards in Warcraft Rumble are so good that you simply can't ignore them. In other words, participating in PvP battles is almost mandatory. We will break down the best PVP teams in the current meta. We've included various leaders and playstyles so everyone can find a team that fits their style.

Keep in mind that no matter how potent a team currently is, a lot comes down to skill and experience. The more you play a team, the better you will become!

Before we go any further, read about the best leaders in Warcraft Rumble and, of course, our Warcraft Rumble Minis tier list!

Now, without further ado, let's get right into our best PvP teams in Warcraft Rumble!