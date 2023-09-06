Warcraft Rumble best teams to use in PvP
Even if you are not into PvP, the rewards in Warcraft Rumble are so good that you simply can't ignore them. In other words, participating in PvP battles is almost mandatory. We will break down the best PVP teams in the current meta. We've included various leaders and playstyles so everyone can find a team that fits their style.
Keep in mind that no matter how potent a team currently is, a lot comes down to skill and experience. The more you play a team, the better you will become!
Now, without further ado, let's get right into our best PvP teams in Warcraft Rumble!
1
Maiev PVP team
|Name
|Faction
|Cost
|Maiev Shadowsong (Leader)
|Alliance
|6
|S.A.F.E Pilot
|Alliance
|3
|Dark Iron Miner
|Blackrock
|3
|Execute
|Horde
|3
|Skeleton Party
|Undead
|4
|Huntress
|Alliance
|5
|Molten Giant
|Blackrock
|6
How it WorksMaiev Shadowsong's ability "Master Assasin" reduces his cost by 1 for each "Unbound" unit you deploy. To take full advantage of his ability, we have a number of minis with the "Unbound" trait such as Dark Iron Miner, S.A.F.E Pilot, and Skeleton Party. Huntress is your main damage carry and should be protected by Molten Giant, always. Behind these two you can deploy Skeleton Party or S.A.F.E Pilot depending on the situation. Play Maiev along with execute for an almost guaranteed kill.
2
Abomination push
|Name
|Faction
|Cost
|Tirion Fordring (Leader)
|Alliance
|4
|S.A.F.E Pilot
|Alliance
|3
|Holy Nova
|Alliance
|3
|Frostman Shaman
|Horde
|4
|Flamewalker
|Blackrock
|4
|Banshee
|Undead
|4
|Abomination
|Undead
|6
How it Works
The idea behind this deck is pretty simple yet effective. Create a strong slow push behind Abomination, and use your healing cards to keep it alive. The Tirion Fordring / Holy Nova combo is well known at this point, but there's also Frostwolf Shaman. S.A.F.E Pilot, Banshee, and Flamewalker are there to hold the weak side of the map to the best of their abilities. Be prepared to sacrifice your structures in order to keep your push alive and end the battle as fast as you can.
3
Blackhand gargoyles PVP team
|Name
|Faction
|Cost
|Rend Blackhand (Leader)
|Blackrock
|6
|Chain Lightning
|Horde
|2
|Whelp Eggs
|Blackrock
|3
|Harpies
|Beast
|3
|Worgen
|Alliance
|3
|Gargoyle
|Undead
|4
|Living Bomb
|Blackrock
|5
How it WorksRend Blackhand is arguably one of the best leaders in the current metagame. His ability "Black the Skies" reduces the cost of your other flying minis by 1 gold. Keep in mind that Rend Blackhand must be played first in order for his ability to take effect. The bread and butter of this deck is the Rend Blackhand / Gargoyle combo that you should use whenever you have the chance to do so.
4
Meta counter team
|Name
|Faction
|Cost
|Baron Rivendare (Leader)
|Undead
|4
|Quilboar
|Beast
|2
|S.A.F.E Pilot
|Alliance
|3
|Gargoyle
|Undead
|4
|Banshee
|Undead
|4
|Necromancer
|Undead
|4
|Blizzard
|Alliance
|4
How it Works
If you are one of these players who hate to be "meta-slaves", then this deck is the one for you as it counters the most popular teams (Sneed, Rend Blackhand). As it happens with every anti-meta deck, this isn't recommended for new players as you need to know the enemy minis well. Banshee is the main counter to Rend Blackhand as she can possess him and use his leader ability. As a general rule of thumb, you want to use your leader Baron Rivendare alongside Necromancer on one side of the main as your main push. Gargoyle is normally used on the opposite side of the map.
5
Sneed's gold fever team
|Name
|Faction
|Cost
|Tirion Fordring (Leader)
|Alliance
|4
|S.A.F.E Pilot
|Alliance
|3
|Holy Nova
|Alliance
|3
|Frostman Shaman
|Horde
|4
|Flamewalker
|Blackrock
|4
|Banshee
|Undead
|4
|Abomination
|Undead
|6
How it WorksThis deck revolves around Sneed's ability to generate gold whenever a "Siege Damage" mini destroyes a tower. To make the most out of this ability, the deck uses cards like Warsong Raider and Huntress that can push Sneed to enemy towers. Thanks to her "Saboteur" ability, Warsong Raider can cripple enemy towers and reduce their damage dealt by 50% for 3 seconds. Also, the fact that she can ignore enemy troops makes her the best choice to pick up the chest generated by Sneed.
These are the best PVP teams in Warcraft Rumble at the moment. In case you have other suggestions, leave a comment below, we might include your answers in this guide if they get enough likes.