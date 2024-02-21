Rogue Dungeon is an old-school roguelike inspired by the board game of the same name

Digitized board game combining old-school roguelike and hand management mechanics

The game is very challenging, with a chance of dying at pretty much every step

Available on iOS, but no news on an Android version

Prepare yourself for an epic adventure as you embark on a journey into the treacherous depths of the Rogue Dungeon. Based on the beloved board game, this mobile port combines the thrill of old-school roguelike gameplay with strategic hand management, card draw, and dice-rolling mechanics. You must use a variety of hero abilities, skills, items, and all your experience in order to succeed.

In Rogue Dungeon, every decision you make can mean the difference between life and death. At its heart, it is a loot management game where you start off as just a piece of meat. It subsequently gets quirkier as you move on to charm a wolf, who will then help you defeat a zombie that drops a lockpick. That opens a safe containing a goblet which must be traded for a shield to protect yourself from the dragon’s fire.

With each encounter, you'll have the opportunity to acquire valuable loot and experience points, allowing you to grow stronger and more resilient against the challenges that lie ahead. Rogue Dungeon is not for the faint of heart. Death lurks around every corner, and even the most skilled adventurers will meet their demise multiple times. With determination and skillful play, you just might emerge victorious against the odds.

Choose your Rogue, gather your starting loot, and prepare to delve into the depths of the dungeon. Navigate through a variety of rooms, each presenting its own distinctive challenges and opportunities. Will you trade loot for valuable resources, engage in fierce combat with menacing monsters, or outwit deadly traps with your wit?

With its challenging gameplay, endless replayability, and immersive dungeon-crawling experience, Rogue Dungeon is sure to keep you hooked for long.

No news of an Android version yet.