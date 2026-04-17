Waltz of the Wizard brings insane, arcane emergent gameplay to Android

Not out of spell slots yet

Waltz of the Wizard brings its virtual sandbox mayhem to Android

Explore your tower, mess with Skully and brew strange concoctions

Uncover bizarre interactions and more in this free-to-try VR/AR game

We all love a good sandbox, a game where you can discover things at your own pace and slowly peel back the layers. And if you've been hankering for something like that, then you'll be glad to know that the exciting new VR/AR game Waltz of the Wizard is now available to purchase on Android!

Just like the above examples, Waltz of the Wizard is a virtual sandbox that sees you play, well, a wizard. High atop your arcane tower, you'll engage in all manner of magical experiments, attended to and advised by the talking skull named, somewhat unimaginatively, Skully.

This is classic fantasy nonsense with bubbling cauldrons, flying lightning bolts and all manner of strange happenings to uncover. And with the main focus being on your alchemical concoctions, you're guaranteed to come up with some truly bizarre potions and lotions to fuel the chaos.

Takes two to waltz

If you're thinking, 'Well, I'm not sure this sounds like my thing,' then you're also in luck, because Walts of the Wizard is free to try, letting you get a taste of what's in store without ever having to drop a dime on it.

For someone like me, who loves playing wizards on the tabletop and in gaming, Waltz of the Wizard is practically a dream-come-true. And for those of you who're looking to enjoy a VR experience in the palm of your hand, then it'll be an even more exciting proposition to sink your arcane teeth into this weekend!

Of course, Waltz of the Wizard is far from the only new release that we think is worth playing. Need some more examples? Why not take a look at our latest feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week, with some of the best launches from the last seven days ranked!