Waltz of the Wizard is out now with new AR mode - plus a rocket launch section in the Courtyard

Sorry, Skully

The wizardry sim officially launches on iOS

New AR mode and Skully’s Fantastic Fails update

Download now for $7.99

We've talked quite a bit about Waltz of the Wizard in here recently - even pondering the implications of wanting to chuck a skull out the window in an episode of the Pocket Gamer Podcast - but now, you can do just that as the wizardy sim has officially launched on iOS.

The release comes with the quirky “Skully’s Fantastic Fails” update, and given the 1,000+ new voice lines thrown into the mix, I think it's safe to say you and Skully have a lot to talk about.

It's all pretty timely for this Halloween season too, and Aldin Dynamics lets you dive in for $7.99 or your local equivalent. It's all about arcade adventures here along with a revamped interface that's now mobile-optimised. More importantly, the new Reality Mode allows you to blend Skully's world with yours IRL through the power of AR.

As for the content update, there's a fresh rocket launch section for you to tinker around with in the Courtyard, and if you're anything like me, that's probably the first thing you'll want to get your hands on. And no one can fault you for that, to be honest, because what's a sorcerer sim without some shady shenanigans?

I'd say it's definitely a more interactive way to practice your magical mastery - and since I likely won't be getting my invitation to Hogwarts in the mail any time soon, this is probably the closest thing I can get to getting whisked away to a world of witchcraft and wizardry.

In any case, if you're curious about all this - or if you simply want to know what it's like to toss a skull around willy-nilly - Waltz of the Wizard is out now on iOS. You can also head on over to the official website for more info.