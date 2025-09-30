Waltz of the Wizard announces official release date for the arcane shenanigan sim on iOS

Coming to a ley line near you

Waltz of the Wizard announced its mobile debut earlier this year, and now we know when it's materialising

Specifically, later next month, complete with a whole new update

Experiment with spells, brew potions and abuse your own personal talking skull

What do magical talking skulls, rocket ships, potions and spells have in common? Well, they're all in the upcoming Waltz of the Wizard! And those of you who've been looking forward to seeing the hit simulator of wizardly life on mobile won't need to wait long because Waltz of the Wizard is set to arrive on iOS on October 27th!

Developed by Aldin Dynamics, Waltz of the Wizard sees you step into the shoes of the titular arcanist. Inhabiting your own personal tower, you'll cast spells, brew potions, and interact with your own personal talking skull. What's the plot? Well, you'll have to find that out for yourself.

Suffice it to say, though, you're not the only one interested in the arcane. But first and foremost among your concerns is the aforementioned skull, Wally. With a vast catalogue of voicelines and interactions to be had, Wally is one of the standout mechanics of Waltz of the Wizard.

One small step for a skull

Waltz of the Wizard will allow you to play around with virtually everything on screen in a full interactive fashion. And while it's been revamped for touchscreen, you can also get some of that VR feeling with the new AR features of the iOS port!

Best of all, the debut of Waltz of the Wizard coincides with a brand-new update in the form of Skully's Fantastic Fails. As Skully takes to the skies in a new rocket experiment, you'll have even more interactions and activities to partake in. That's on top of a codex, a fully redesigned menu and tons of new voicelines to uncover.

