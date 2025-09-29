Suikoden Star Leap's HQ Function trailer shows off how your homebase will work

There's no place like home

Suikoden Star Leap has unveiled new details in its latest trailer

For one, how your headquarters will function as you rebuild your ravaged village

Take on bounties, build and enhance weapons, or strengthen your abilities with runes

With the upcoming mobile spin-off Suikoden Star Leap, Konami is presenting plenty of new twists on the formula. Be it the interesting battle system and its way of handling initiative, or the new HQ Functions! In the latest trailer for the upcoming Suikoden Star Leap, we get a good look at how your headquarters will function.

As you know, Suikoden star Leap sees the plot kick off by the burning of a lakeside village in the Scarlet Moon Empire. While the majority of your journey is trying to resolve why the village was attacked (and maybe getting in a cheeky little uprising), you'll also help restore the village.

The two key examples in the trailer are the Bounty Board, Blacksmith and Rune Shop. Run by the characters, Shiran, Mish and Nije. Helping you to acquire rewards and enhance both your weapons and abilities, these are only a small selection of the possible facilities you can add by rebuilding.

Leap In

Suikoden Star Leap seems to be continuing its trend of adding a fresh twist on well-known mechanics. But it's also comforting to see that it's not reinventing the wheel. I can see some complaining this isn't a much deeper system, but I think it's more than sufficient.

For one, it lets you enhance your character while also meeting new ones. Rather than just nameless peons, the people helping out are active characters in the story. And as a facet of what's shaping up to be a pretty compelling package, I'm excited to see what else we find out about Suikoden Star Leap!

In the meantime, if you're looking for other options for what to play on mobile, why not check out some of our other picks for budding strategists? We've selected the best mobile strategy games on Android for everyone with a mind for wargaming!