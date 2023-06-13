Wacky Worms: Diamond Heroes is a fast-paced multiplayer battler, out now on Android and iOS

JellyBoy Studio has just released its latest title, Wacky Worms: Diamond Heroes, a thrilling multiplayer experience for Android and iOS. It transforms players into quirky worms who must travel through tricky terrain, as they take part in intense real-time battles. Players can compete with others worldwide, where they must strategize to come out on top.

In Wacky Worms: Diamond Heroes, players take control of an army of worms as they take part in multiple competitions. As they crawl their way through matches, they can earn multiple trophies, tokens, and chests and level up their characters. Upgrades for abilities can also be unlocked using coins with special superpowers being thrown into the mix as well.

Each worm can be tailored using the vast array of customization options available. There are so many items to unlock such as glasses, moustaches, earphones, props, backgrounds, and numerous other skins. Attributes can be further boosted by making use of rare gold and chromatic skins, all of which are available in the shop and in chests.

The game offers a bunch of things to do thanks to the variety of available game modes. Diamond King tasks players with collecting and delivering diamonds within the given time limit whereas Ultimate Survivor is battle royale-ish with the last worm crawling being declared the winner.

Diamond Rush is kind of a combination of the two as players keep transporting diamonds until only one victor remains. Wild Hunter is all about the survival of the fittest as smaller worms must be devoured. Fruit Master, on the other hand, involves gobbling up a bunch of fruits to grow in size. Finally, in Diamond Grab, players must maintain their diamond stash before they sink into a flooded world.

If you're interested in crawling around a breathtaking world with your worm buddies, then download Wacky Worms: Diamond Heroes now for free.