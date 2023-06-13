Pokemon Go's July 2023 Community Day Classic will feature Squirtle

Over the last few months, Niantic has increased participation in events by featuring not one but two Community Days periodically. Most months have a single Community Day event featuring a unique Pokémon but some of them also host a Community Day Classic, that brings back a Pokémon that helmed the event in the past.

Trainers have already gotten enough of Axew, who was June's Community Day Pokémon. Joining Pokémon Go next month as part of the Community Day Classic program is a favourite, the Tiny Turtle Pokémon, Squirtle. Between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time on July 5th, players will find the original gen one starter Pokémon more frequently in the wild.

Squirtle was first seen way back in July 2018 and its return isn’t just a random selection. Next month, Niantic will be celebrating Pokémon Go’s 7th anniversary and who better to spearhead the event than Pokémon number 007? Lucky trainers may even find a Shiny one hidden somewhere.

Players should aim to catch as many Squirtle as they can so that they can evolve it into Wartortle, and ultimately into Blastoise before 7:00 pm local time. This will ensure that the final evolution will learn the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. It does 80 damage in Trainer Battles and 90 in Gyms and Raids.

In addition, trainers can also participate in a few research tasks with multiple rewards up for grabs. The Field Research guarantees an encounter with a cool-looking Squirtle donning sunglasses. As always, a Community Day Special Research Story will be available for $1.00 with multiple goodies on offer.

Finally, players should take advantage of all the event bonuses that will do live during the Community Day Classic. Lure Modules and Incense will last three hours and eggs will hatch in 1/4th distance during the event period.

Download Pokémon Go now for free.