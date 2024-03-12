Hearthstone celebrates its ten-year anniversary starting today

There's 12 new exclusive cards for Hearthstone's 10th anniversary

You can also get a new card inspired by the iconic innkeeper Harth Stonebrew

And, you can even play a version of the game in World of Warcraft!

Hearthstone is celebrating its massive one-decade anniversary, starting today. The hit digital CCG based on the World of Warcraft universe is not only going to be making special offerings for everyone but also releasing exclusive tracks from the soundtrack! So, what's coming?

First of all, there are 12 special cards available to everyone, including a "gift" card for each class. You'll also be able to collect an exclusive additional card for Harth Stonebrew, the innkeeper who guides the player in learning the ropes. Naturally, you'll also find a rewards track to earn golden versions of the 12 new cards and a special birthday coin reward. You think that'd be everything, right?

Check out the exclusive 'Tunes from the Tavern' release above!

No! That's not all! Not only is the soundtrack to Hearthstone now available on multiple platforms including Spotify and YouTube, but if you're also a World of Warcraft player you can now enjoy an actual game of Hearthstone within the hit MMORPG. Yes, you can actually play a - very basic - version of the CCG in the MMO that inspired it, as well as battle bosses and enemies jumping over from the game into the WoW itself.

The anniversary celebrations come hot on the heels of the release of Whizbang's Workshop which added more than one hundred new Hearthstone cards and helps celebrate arguably one of the most iconic desktop and mobile digital CCGs currently being played.

