Vrombr wants to reinvent the AR racer, letting you crash and smash with your phone

Vrombr is a new AR racing game, out now for iOS

You drive physical cars around your real world track, while your phone tallies points and more

It'll debut with multiple modes, like timed rallies and head-to-head arena battles

Vrombr is a newly released AR racing game where you control real-life remote-controlled toy cars using your phone. Thanks to a camera embedded within the car itself you can watch the action from a driver's point of view and play a variety of game modes against other players, while your phone tallies up the points and any other variables.

Sound familiar? Well, although Vrombr is rightfully proud of what is an intriguing mixture of game and toy, they're not quite the first to do it. Just recently toy manufacturer Hot Wheels debuted Rift Rally, which did a similar thing while overlaying AAA-quality graphics on real-life locations.

Now Vrombr may just have an advantage, after all, if they can make their toys cheaper than Hot Wheels (this is after all, the Nerf effect of the big-name brand being super-expensive) then they could undercut the competition. But the first dev to think this? Eh, we're not so sure.

Overall, Vrombr does offer a pretty good lineup of modes and other neat additions to make this game well worth picking up. Although again, we feel that whether or not this game is going to be successful will depend on how cheap the physical cars are, it's all well and good having multiplayer but how many people can you think of that'd shell out fifty-quid for a toy car nowadays?

