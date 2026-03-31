Voidpet Dungeon beginner's guide - 7 tips to manage your emotions

Gather as many Voidpets as possible and learn their feelings so that you can beat anything - and with our Voidpet Dungeon beginner's guide, you can do just that.

Gather your pets from the void to escape the dungeons!

Voidpets are creatures to be collected, trained, and battled

Gather all the resources you have, craft a diverse team, and grow stronger than foes

The Void is a concept that has existed since the dawn of… existence, really. In various media, it's usually used to depict the complete absence of life, light, and pretty much anything that could cause stimulation.

As to be expected, it's generally considered a very dark, bleak, and horrifying space that no one hopes to enter. But then there's Voidpet Dungeon, which seems to be undertaking the Herculean task of trying to make the Void (or at least the creatures within) seem almost cute.

Voidpet Dungeon beginner's guide

You are one of many people who have become trapped in a dungeon that has no shortage of these creatures, and they're your best chance of getting out alive.

You could consider this to be a creature collector and battler. As you play, you'll find eggs that can be hatched to reveal new Voidpets that will join your roster. When you decide to enter the dungeon, you'll fight through it floor by floor, each one being occupied by hostile void creatures.

You can make a team of up to four Voidpets that will fight based on your orders or can act on their own. As long as your team manages to defeat the enemy team, you'll clear the floor and move on. The items and resources that you'll find while battling and completing tasks can all be used to make your Voidpets stronger.

But how exactly do you make the most of your emotions here? We've got 7 handy tips in our Voidpet Dungeon beginner's guide to help you do just that - let's dive in.