Voidpet Dungeon beginner's guide - 7 tips to manage your emotions
| Voidpet Dungeon
Gather as many Voidpets as possible and learn their feelings so that you can beat anything - and with our Voidpet Dungeon beginner's guide, you can do just that.
- Gather your pets from the void to escape the dungeons!
- Voidpets are creatures to be collected, trained, and battled
- Gather all the resources you have, craft a diverse team, and grow stronger than foes
The Void is a concept that has existed since the dawn of… existence, really. In various media, it's usually used to depict the complete absence of life, light, and pretty much anything that could cause stimulation.
As to be expected, it's generally considered a very dark, bleak, and horrifying space that no one hopes to enter. But then there's Voidpet Dungeon, which seems to be undertaking the Herculean task of trying to make the Void (or at least the creatures within) seem almost cute.
Voidpet Dungeon beginner's guideYou are one of many people who have become trapped in a dungeon that has no shortage of these creatures, and they're your best chance of getting out alive.
You could consider this to be a creature collector and battler. As you play, you'll find eggs that can be hatched to reveal new Voidpets that will join your roster. When you decide to enter the dungeon, you'll fight through it floor by floor, each one being occupied by hostile void creatures.
You can make a team of up to four Voidpets that will fight based on your orders or can act on their own. As long as your team manages to defeat the enemy team, you'll clear the floor and move on. The items and resources that you'll find while battling and completing tasks can all be used to make your Voidpets stronger.
But how exactly do you make the most of your emotions here? We've got 7 handy tips in our Voidpet Dungeon beginner's guide to help you do just that - let's dive in.
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Tip #1 - Master the typing system
Like the great creature battling games of yore, Voidpet Dungeon makes use of the elemental typing system. Akin to a rock-paper-scissors deal, the way it works is that some elements will be strong against some elements and weak against others, dealing and receiving more or less damage, respectively.
Each Voidpet has only one element associated with it, displayed clearly in the corner of its picture. The enemies also follow the same elemental system, and you'll always have a chance to view your enemies before fighting them. When attacking enemies, those with a red ring around them will take increased damage, while less intense colours indicate resistance. This is the best way to learn how the elements work, and you can also consult the Dex for help. It's a pretty obvious mechanic, but strong enemies can instantly eliminate disadvantaged Voidpets, so mastering this will be necessary to make it through the harder fights.
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Tip #2 - Check your Voidpets' abilities carefully
As you befriend and hatch new Voidpets, you'll be able to examine their stats on the Voidpet screen. Depending on the kind of Voidpet that you have, their stats can differ drastically, so consider their roles when checking them. Their most important contributions are the abilities they bring to the battle, with each Voidpet starting with two, and some getting the chance to learn a third. These abilities will decide whether you'll quickly eliminate the enemy or struggle just to stay alive. A good team has a good balance of abilities that not only deal good damage, but can inhibit enemies while strengthening their allies. The more diverse your abilities, the more adaptable your team.
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Tip #3 - Don't spread XP everywhere
Since this is a team-based battling affair, you'll need to make sure that your Voidpets stay healthy and strong. They won't get stronger from winning battles, instead depending almost entirely on the XP bottles you'll get as rewards for doing various things. Although you can get XP bottles quite quickly, you'll also burn through them quite quickly as your Voidpets reach higher levels. What you need to do is make at least two main teams of four Voidpets each and focus on levelling those ones when XP is scarce. If you level up every Voidpet you ever get, you'll end up with nothing but a bunch of weak teams.
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Tip #4 - Use equipment to enhance or balance
Even though your Voidpets are essentially creatures born from the Void and given life from our various emotions, they're dapper enough to wear clothes and accessories. These will be frequent rewards you'll get from completing tasks, and each Voidpet has four slots for them. As you might expect, each one passively improves the abilities of your Voidpets, from increasing their damage to improving their Crit rate. With this in mind, tailor the equipment to each Voidpet and give them things that either further enhance their inherent strengths or compensate for their weaknesses to make them more balanced. It's basically the choice between a glass cannon and an iron rifle.
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Tip #5 - Do all the events and missions you can
Voidpet Dungeon has a lot going on besides dungeons… well, okay, a lot of it is just different dungeons, but the scenarios can change. But that's not all you can do. You can level up and dress your Voidpets, hatch eggs, feed your Voidpets mushrooms, do daily boss battles, and more. The more things you do, the more checks you're likely to get on your checklist. Each will net you much-needed resources to level up your Voidpets, improve their equipment, and gather eggs so that you can get more Voidpets on your team. Stay active so you can get what you need to get ahead in strength.
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Tip #6 - Remember to check your chest and EVOLVE
On top of being able to make your team stronger through levelling up in this Voidpet Dungeon beginner's guide, a more visual and impactful way to increase their strength is through evolution. Each Voidpet has several forms that it can reach, getting stronger with each one. To get started, you'll need some Evolution Pebbles, which are somewhat uncommon. The only guaranteed way to get them is from the Daily Chest. The longer you wait, the more rewards you'll gather from the chest. In a sense, patience truly does pay off, as the more Pebbles you get, the more evolutions you can do to make your Voidpets a deadly force.
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Tip #7 - The more unlocks, the more options
The only way to get new Voidpets is to get eggs, and the only consistent way to get eggs is to complete your Tracks. Similar to the Daily Tasks system, the Tracks have far more requirements and activities. You can usually complete several Tracks without even trying, but you should primarily focus on the Tracks that will earn you points to get a new egg. Tracks will also refresh often, giving you even more chances to earn eggs. And once you have a nice nest of eggs, you can hatch them all for a full range of Voidpets with differing elements and abilities to strategise for future encounters and victories. And if you're eager for more creature-collecting adventures after this, why not have a look at our list of the best monster-taming games on mobile?