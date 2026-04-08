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Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List (April 2026) - The best skills for each class, ranked

By Will Quick
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iOS + Android
| Fantamon: Idle RPG
Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List (April 2026) - The best skills for each class, ranked

There's a lot of Fantamon for you to find, but also a lot of skills for each class to master. Let our Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List be your guide!

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  • Become a warrior and enter the world of Fantamon
  • Adventure to find creatures and become a stronger hero
  • Master your skills, but aim for only the best

There are so many creature capture games that you'll never be able to capture them all, so you should just give up on that dream. What's far more within your reach is to capture some of them - and then try to capture all the creatures within them. 

This is one of the main challenges in Fantamon: Idle RPG. You're entering a brand new fantasy world as one of several anime-manga-style heroes who are all about slaying giant monsters and taming friendly creatures to join their adventure; these are the Fantamon, but don't rely too much on them.

Yep, they're basically your sidekicks, while your hero and their party members are the ones doing the bulk of the work.

Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List

When you arrive on the airship, you'll have a choice between four main roles, each having two classes available. Each one has its own strengths and weaknesses, but is primarily defined by its stats and the Skills it brings to the field.

You'll gain more skills as you explore the different continents, but there are some you should hope to draw and do what you can to make them stronger. Each skill has a Common rating, and that determines how effective it'll be in the long run.

Before diving into our Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List, it's worth checking our list of Fantamon: Idle RPG codes, too, for extra resources! 

Click Here To View The List »

1
Warrior Skills

The Warrior. The Warrior class is your traditional melee attacker. It's defined by high health and the capacity to hit hard while drawing the enemy's attention. A front-line fighter all the way.

Warrior Skill Tier List
Rank Name Where to Obtain Effect
S Sword Dance Lagon Jungle
  • Increases the Attack of all allies based on the main target's Attack
S Mockery Sorann Sea of Clouds
  • Attacks all enemies with a 60 per cent chance to Taunt them
S Intimidation Vulkan Ridge
  • Reduces the attack of all enemies based on the main target's attack and lasts 10 seconds
S Resilience Echo Valley
  • Recovers HP of all allies based on the user's max HP
S Cover Tamyr Desert
  • Activates Cover, taking up to 50 percent of damage received by an ally
A Blood Mark Fluorescent Forest
  • Enhances the next three attacks, applying Blood Marks to the target, and healing your HP with each strike
A Bloody Rose Initial Skill
  • Uses a spinning strike to hit all enemies; each hit recovers the user's HP
A Stronger Together Tamyr Desert
  • Increases max HP of user and allies for 112 seconds
A Last Stand Initial Skill
  • Recovers HP when the user's drops too low, up to 150 percent of recovery
A Warmonger Lagon Jungle
  • Enters Warmonger state, increases attack based on user's HP for 20 seconds
A Sword and Fire Echo Valley
  • Attacks the enemy with the lowest HP, commands all allies to attack them, and the damage is increased by Warmonger
B Unyielding Heavenly Crater
  • Grants a 60 percent chance to remove all the user's debuffs and recovers their HP
B Transform Skill Dagon Cavern
  • Attacks an enemy and has a 60 percent chance to remove all of its buffs
B Group Recovery Vulkan Ridge
  • Recovers the user's HP and the HP of an ally with the lowest HP over 5 seconds
B Restrain Starfall Valley
  • Attacks the enemy with a 60 percent chance to cause Interruption
B Embers Gale Valley
  • Attacks an enemy with a 60 percent chance to block their healing
B Enhanced Recovery Lagon Jungle
  • Recovers the user's HP over 5 seconds and reduces damage taken up to 36 percent
C Disobedient Echo Valley
  • Recovers a portion of the user's health and increases the cost of the next skill by one point
C Magic Heal Lagon Jungle
  • Recovers the user's HP over 5 seconds, including 12 percent of recent skill damage received
C Furious Slam Initial Skill
  • Attacks the enemy with a cleaving attack
C Rapid Recovery Initial Skill
  • Recovers a portion of the user's HP over 5 seconds
C Blood Cure Fluorescent Forest
  • Activates all current Bloodmarks to heal the user

2
Knight Skills

The Knight. Unlike the Warrior, the Knight class focuses more on defence than on offence. Its shield provides extra protection and can shield nearby allies. Made to stand tall and be a wall.

Knight Skill Tier List
Rank Name Where to Obtain Effect
S Selflessness Tamyr Desert
  • Generates a shield for the user and establishes an HP link with allies, taking 20 percent of all damage received for 12 seconds
S Morale Boost Formation Vulkan Ridge
  • Increases the Defense of all allies based on the Defense of the target for 10 seconds
S Sparkling Thrust Sorann Sea of Clouds
  • Attacks all enemies with a 60 percent chance to inflict Taunt
S Phalanx Formation Initial Skill
  • Applies Counter to the user, increasing Defense based on the number of enemies, and when broken, all enemies are attacked
S Majestic Radiance Lagon Jungle
  • Reduces the Defense of all enemies based on the target's Defense for 10 seconds
A Faith Echo Valley
  • For 10 seconds, the user gains a Shield whenever attacked
A Unity Vulkan Ridge
  • User provides a shield for self and ally with the lowest HP
A Dawn Assault Lagon Jungle
  • Enters Dawn Assault, increasing the user's Attack based on their Defense for 20 seconds
A Heroic Spirit Formation Tamyr Desert
  • Provides a shield for the user and any ally linked via HP
A Shield Wall Formation Lagon Jungle
  • Gains a shield that also reduces damage taken over 5 seconds
A Fortress Lagon Jungle
  • Gains a shield and converts 12 percent of skill damage received into shield over 5 seconds
B Daylight Spirit Heavenly Crater
  • User gains a shield with a 60 percent chance to remove all debuffs
B Sunfire Rampart Fluorescent Forest
  • Gains a shield that applies Fiery Protection, absorbing 20 percent of damage received and converting to DoT of 10 seconds
B Simple Shield Formation Initial Skill
  • The user gains a shield based on their Defense
B Formation Breaker Starfall Valley
  • Strikes to break formation and a 60 percent chance to Interrupt the enemy
B Dark Ending Dagon Cavern
  • Attacks an enemy with a 60 percent chance to remove all their buffs
B Furious Radiance Gale Valley
  • Attacks an enemy with a 60 percent chance to block healing
C Sunfire Blessing Fluorescent Forest
  • Gains a shield and removes Sunfire Blessing to halt all DoT
C Immortal Divine Light Echo Valley
  • Attacks a random enemy in the backline with increased damage from Dawn Assault, and commands allies to attack too
C Defeat? Never! Initial Skill
  • Generates a shield based on the user's low HP, up to 150 percent of the value
C Shield-Back Card Game Echo Valley
  • Gains a shield and increases the cost of the next skill by one point
C Heavy Stab Initial Skill
  • Attacks the enemy with a thrust

3
Assassin Skills

The Assassin. The Assassin class is all about dealing damage, specifically quick strikes and critical hits. It stays at the front, which may leave it vulnerable, but it offers a variety of damaging techniques. Fast, evasive, and deadly.

Assassin Skill Tier List
Rank Name Where to Obtain Effect
S Poisonous Bloom Vulkan Ridge
  • Deals continuous damage to all enemies over 5 seconds
S Armor Pierce Dagon Cavern
  • A critical strike that ignores 40 percent of the target's defense
S Blunt Strike Starfall Valley
  • A heavy attack that has a chance to Interrupt the enemy
S Poison Infusion Lagon Jungle
  • Infuses your basic attack with Poison to deal continuous damage
S Feint Attack Echo Valley
  • Strikes an enemy to cause Bleeding over 5 seconds
A Phantom Blade Echo Valley
  • Strikes and provokes the target to attack the user, reducing the damage of the target's next attack by 40 percent
A Nothing is Real Heavenly Crater
  • Lands a strong attack and grants Illusion
A Boomerang Vulkan Ridge
  • Throws a boomerang that bounces between targets
A Wind Blade Tamyr Desert
  • Strikes three random enemies and gives Windstride
A Bladeless Strike Lagon Jungle
  • Uses all energy to land a strike to steal one point of energy
A Window of Opportunity Lagon Jungle
  • Attacks the enemy with damage increasing 25 percent for each missing point of energy
B Triple Slit Fluorescent Forest
  • Hits the enemy three times and grants Illusion
B Wind Sting Tamyr Desert
  • Attacks three random enemies, consumes Windstride to increase damage by 50 percent
B Poison Sting Lagon Jungle
  • Strikes an enemy, triggering any and all Poison damage at once
B Illusory Stabs Fluorescent Forest
  • Damages enemies, increases Attack Speed, and consumes Illusion to extend Attack Speed Buff
C Sleeve Blade Gale Valley
  • Strikes the enemy with a chance to prevent healing for 5 seconds
C Solitude Sorann Sea of Clouds
  • Recovers HP equal to the user's Attack
C Last Chance Echo Valley
  • An attack that gets boosted via lower HP, up to 150 percent
C Crosscut Initial Skill
  • Deals serious damage to one target
C Double Stab Initial Skill
  • Strikes a target twice
C Shuriken Initial Skill
  • Throws a shuriken to hit several random enemies
C Blood Bloom Initial Skill
  • Throws 4 shurikens to hit random targets, deals reduced damage on consecutive hits

4
Archer Skills

The Archer. The Archer class is secure at the back of the party, but this doesn't hold back its potential. It specialises in slow but accurate, powerful strikes. With a variety of different arrows, it offers nice coverage.

Archer Skill Tier List
Rank Name Where to Obtain Effect
S Fire Arrow Tamyr Desert
  • Fire several arrows at several enemies and inflict them with Heat Toxin
S Thorned Arrow Vulkan Ridge
  • Fires an arrow that hits all enemies and drains HP over 5 seconds
S Swift Falcon Lagon Jungle
  • Summons a hawk that causes all Fantamons to attack the user's target
S Precision Shot Fluorescent Forest
  • Fires an arrow that grants Deadeye, each stack increasing damage by 10 percent
S Sharp-Eyed Hawk Lagon Jungle
  • Summons a hawk that increases the Attack of all Fantamons for 20 seconds
A Deadly Arrow Lagon Jungle
  • Fires an arrow at an enemy with the lowest HP, increasing the shot's damage up to 75 percent
A Rage-Beak Hawk Lagon Jungle
  • Summons a hawk to increase all Fantamons' BRK for 10 seconds
A Paralysis Arrow Echo Valley
  • Fires an arrow that provokes the enemy and reduces their next skill's damage by 40 percent
A Firecracker Arrow Tamyr Desert
  • Fires an arrow to explode on several enemies, igniting any Heat Toxin
A Calm Shot Starfall Valley
  • Fires an arrow that reduces the charge time of the next shot by 60 percent
A Phantom Arrow Dagon Cavern
  • Fires an arrow that has a 60 percent chance to remove all of the target's buffs
A Critical Shot Heavenly Crater
  • Fires an arrow to gain Deadeye, and can consume Deadeye to destroy the enemy's energy
B Aim Echo Valley
  • Targets the enemy with the lowest HP and commands all allies to attack it
B Snipe Echo Valley
  • Fires an arrow at a backline enemy, causing all allies to attack it
B Healblock Arrow Gale Valley
  • Fires an arrow that has a chance to block the target's healing for 5 seconds
B Eagle Eye Sorann Sea of Clouds
  • Summons a hawk to generate a shield for the archer
B Focused Shot Fluorescent Forest
  • Fires a shot that grants Deadeye, and will consume Deadeye to recover energy
C Chain Arrows Vulkan Ridge
  • Rains down arrows on all enemies
C Sharp Arrow Initial Skill
  • Fires an arrow that ignores 40 percent of the enemy's defense
C Quick Shot Initial Skill
  • Fires an arrow at an enemy
C Scatter Shot Initial Skill
  • Fire several arrows at random targets
C Windbound Arrow Initial Skill
  • Fire four arrows at random targets; consecutive hits do reduced damage

5
Mage Skills

The Mage. Drawing power from the elements, the Mage class is a classic spellcaster. With a wide range of spells to choose from, it's designed to deal out serious damage to any target. Keep them safe, and they'll provide the artillery.

Mage Skill Tier List
Rank Name Where to Obtain Effect
S Lava Lagon Jungle
  • Lava erupts to land serious damage on the enemy, a critical hit summons a meteor
S Thunderstorm Awakening Lagon Jungle
  • Summons a massive thunderstorm to hit all enemies
S Double Star Breaker Heavenly Crater
  • Summons two star breakers to damage the enemy, and each exploding star breaker does 10 percent more damage
S Subzero Flame Vulkan
  • Attacks all enemies with intense cold, deals extra damage to those with Thermal Disorder, and then applies it indefinitely
S Ice Meteor Initial Skill
  • Calls down a meteor to hit several enemies, inflicting Hypothermia, and then consumes them to stun the enemies
A Frost Ring Starfall Valley
  • Hits an enemy with an icy attack that has a 60 percent chance to cause Interruption
A Polar Wind Vulkan Ridge
  • Summons an icy wind that can be directed over specific targets, deals extra damage to those with Thermal Disorder, and then applies it indefinitely
A Astronomical Observation Gale Valley
  • Casts the same skill used previously
A Ice Comet (?) Tamyr Desert
  • A more expensive and slightly stronger version of Ice Meteor
A Star Breaker Fluorescent
  • Summons a star breaker to heavily damage an enemy, increasing the damage of future star breakers
A Earth Observation Dagon Cavern
  • Attacks an enemy and has a 60 percent chance to remove all their buffs
A Geothermal Spring Lagon Jungle
  • Summons super-heated water to damage an enemy, and increases Crit Rate for 13 seconds
B Supernova Echo Valley
  • Generates a supernova to hit all enemies
B Companion Star Summong Sorann Sea of Clouds
  • Summons a star that will absorb all damage received for 10 seconds
B Thunder Pull Lagon Jungle
  • Uses a thunderous attack to draw an enemy's attention and reduce the damage of their next skill by 40 percent
B Chaotic Wind Tamyr Desert
  • Summons a chaotic wind that lowers the Attack Speed of all enemies for 10 seconds
B Chaos Stream Lagon Jungle
  • Summons a stream of chaos that increases ally attack speed for 10 seconds
C Heat Death Echo Valley
  • Uses heat to damage an enemy and increases the Crit Damage of the next skill by 30 percent
C Pulsar Fluorescent Forest
  • Attacks a target with a pulsar and adds additional damage to the target hit by the next skill
C Ice Comet Initial Skill
  • A more expensive Ice Meteor
C Star Convergence Initial Skill
  • Summons meteors to attack an enemy and has a 33 percent chance to restore some energy
C Heavenly Comet Initial Skill
  • Summons a comet to hit one enemy

6
Wizard Skills

The Wizard. Instead of elements, the Wizard class gets its spells from the spiritual and arcane side of things. While not dealing massive damage, its attacks will linger, slowly withering away enemy health and strength. Just be glad their curses are on your side.

Wizard Skill Tier List
Rank Name Where to Obtain Effect
S Hellfire Vulkan Ridge
  • Hits all enemies with hellish fire and inflicts them with Dreadfire
S Murky Darkness Lagon Jungle
  • Deals heavy damage to all enemies over 5 seconds
S Elemental Curse Echo Valley
  • Inflicts an elemental curse that increases damage taken from all sources by 20 percent for 6 seconds
S Moonlit Nightmare Fluorescent Forest
  • Inflicts a target with Nightmare, damaging over time, and transferring to a
S Servant Spirit-Snow Initial Skill
  • Summons a snow spirit that attacks multiple enemies over 12 seconds
A Curse of Misfortune Lagon Jungle
  • Applies a dangerous curse to an enemy that explodes for massive damage after 30 seconds
A Apocalypse Vulkan Ridge
  • Heavily hits all enemies, doing extra damage with Dreadfire
A Flames of Fear Echo Valley
  • Deals fiery damage to all enemies over several seconds, damage is increased with Dreadfire, and your HP is reduced during channeling
A Woodification Starfall Valley
  • Deals damage to an enemy over 5 seconds and has a 60 percent chance to to Interrupt
A Corroding Heart and Bone Gale Valley
  • Deals damage to an enemy over 5 seconds and has a 60 percent chance to block healing
A Witch Doctor Techniques Dagon Cavern
  • Deals heavy damage to one enemy over 5 seconds, has a 60 percent chance to dispel all buffs
B Song of Wax and Torch Lagon Jungle
  • Heals an ally with the lowest HP by converting Attack damage and recovers energy points
B Internal Calculation Echo Valley
  • Deals massive damage to one enemy, increasing by 50 percent if your HP is below 10 percent
B Servant Spirit-Wind Sorann Sea of Clouds
  • Summons a spirit that will heal the Wizard over time based on their Attack
B Curse of Language Tamyr Desert
  • Prolongs the time it takes for an enemy to use skills by 30 percent for 30 seconds
B Nightmare Companion Heavenly Crater
  • Deals serious damage to an enemy over 5 seconds, and the damage is increased if Nightmare is active
B Nightmare Reforged Fluorescent Forest
  • Deals damage to a single enemy and prolongs Nightmare
C Phantom Terrain Conqueror Lagon Jungle
  • Deals serious damage to one enemy, triggers Curse of Misfortune early
C Treant Strike Initial Skill
  • A wooden striker hits the target several times
C Servant Spirit Delay Tamyr Desert
  • Deals damage to several random enemies and prolongs Servant Spirit-Snow
C Corrosion Initial Skill
  • Drains a target's HP over several seconds
C Witch Spirit Arts Initial Skill
  • Launches a fiery attack at an enemy

7
Scholar Skills

The Scholar. Unsurprisingly, carrying a tome, the Scholar fills the healer role very well. Almost all of its spells are to keep your party healthy and strong. Watch their front, and they'll have your back.

Scholar Skill Tier List
Rank Name Where to Obtain Effect
S Symbiosis - Purity Lagon Jungle
  • Heals all allies for 5 seconds and has a 60 percent chance to remove all their debuffs
S Symbiosis - Solidification Echo Valley
  • Heals all enemies with additional healing over 5 seconds, with a possible boost of up to 150 percent
S Symbiosis - Activation Dagon Cavern
  • Heals all allies and increases the next skill's cost by one energy point
S Symbiosis - Rise Echo Valley
  • Heals all allies over 4 seconds
S Formation - Protection Vulkan Ridge
  • Reduces the Attack of all enemies based on the target's Attack for 10 seconds
A Symbiosis - Bathed Gale Valley
  • Heals the two allies with the lowest HP and heals additional damage over 5 seconds
A Symbiosis - Uplifted Tamyr Desert
  • Recovers all allies' HP from Attack for 30 seconds, granting Uplifted
A Symbiosis - Moon Initial Skill
  • Heals the two allies with the lowest HP over 5 seconds
A Symbiosis - Eruption Tamyr Desert
  • Heals all allies and triggers the extra healing amount from Uplifted
A Symbiosis - Eternal Life Initial Skill
  • A more expensive form of Symbiosis - Moon
A Soul Cleansing Heavenly Crater
  • Heals an ally with the lowest HP over 5 seconds with a 60 percent chance to remove all their debuffs
A Soul Pursuit Fluorescent Forest
  • Heals the ally with the lowest HP and activates Soul Pursuit, healing HP every 2 seconds, and can transfer to another ally
B Formation - Fierce Assault Lagon Jungle
  • Reduces the Defense of all enemies based on the target's Defense for 10 seconds
B Healing Initial Skill
  • Heals the ally with the lowest HP over 5 seconds
B Mindpour Fluorescent Forest
  • Heals the ally with the lowest HP and refreshed Soul Pursuit
B Slow Healing Inital Skill
  • Slowly heals the ally with the lowest HP over 5 seconds
B Heal Wounds Lagon Jungle
  • Heals the user over 5 seconds and reduces damage taken up to 36 percent for the duration
C Secret Art - Rupture Echo Valley
  • Attacks all enemies with a 60 percent chance to remove all their buffs
C Secret Art - Pain Sorann Sea of Clouds
  • Deals damage to random enemies over 5 seconds
C Secret Art - Torment Lagon Jungle
  • Deals damage to an enemy over 5 seconds
C Secret Art - Imprisonment Vulkan Ridge
  • Attacks all enemies with a 60 percent chance to block healing
C Light Firepower Starfall Valley
  • Attacks an enemy with magical power

8
Priest Skills

The Priest. Even though it's still a support role, the Priest class brings some more diverse abilities. It can heal, but its strength lies in its large range of buffs. Say a prayer for divine intervention.

Priest Skill Tier List
Rank Name Where to Obtain Effect
S Divine Grace Echo Valley
  • Grants all allies a shield and reduces channeling time for the next skill by 60 percent
S Joy of the Muses Lagon Jungle
  • Increases the Attack of all allies based on the target's Attack for 10 seconds
S Connected Fate Sorann Sea of Clouds
  • Enhances the next three attacks to deal additional damage to random enemies
S Voice of the Muses Vulkan Ridge
  • Increases the Defense of all allies based on the target's Defense for 10 seconds
S Prayer Tamyr Desert
  • Heals all allies and grants them a shield based on the HP healed
A Holy Light Tamyr Desert
  • Heals all allies
A Absolution Lagon Jungle
  • Heals all allies and has a 60 percent chance to remove all debuffs
A Apollo's Crown Echo Valley
  • Grants Apollo's Crown to ally with the highest HP, the effect can spread to allies, and all healing is increased, lasting for 18 seconds
A Sound of Shared Joy Gale Valley
  • Heals the two allies with the lowest HP and grants them a shield based on the HP healed
A Apollo's Song Fluorescent Forest
  • Heals the ally with the lowest HP and grants 2 Poetic Marks
A Sounds of Tempering Initial Skill
  • Heals the two allies with the lowest HP
A Scintillating Scales Initial Skill
  • Grants a shield to the ally with the lowest HP and reduces the channeling time for the next skill by 60 percent
B Dionysus' Song Dagon Cavern
  • Heals the ally with the lowest HP, reduces channeling for the next skill by 60 percent and grants a Poetic Mark
B Words of Wisdom Heavenly Crater
  • Heals the ally with the lowest HP and has a 60 percent chance to remove all their debuffs
B Fine Wine Lagon Jungle
  • Grants an ally with the lowest HP a shield that reduces damage taken by up to 36 percent for 5 seconds
B Dionysus's Staff Echo Valley
  • Attacks all enemies and has a 60 percent chance to cause Interruption
B Pity Initial Skill
  • Heals the ally with the lowest HP and gives them a shield
C Poetic Resonance Fluorescent Forest
  • Heals the ally with the lowest HP and grants a shield based on Poetic Marks
C Sunshine Initial Skill
  • Heals an ally with the lowest HP
C Poseidon's Trident Vulkan Ridge
  • Attacks all enemies with a 60 percent chance to block healing
C Shimmer Starfall Valley
  • Attacks an enemy with light
C Justice May Be Late Lagon Jungle
  • Uses Justice Force to damage an enemy

And with that, we come to the end of our Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List. If you're still on the hunt for more adventures with -mon in them, how about taking a gander at our Magicmon World tier list for a better understanding of its classes? Or if you're looking for something a tad (or very) different, our Cell Survivor tier list has you covered.

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Will Quick
Will Quick
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Will Quick is a travelling writer currently dedicating his time to writing about the games he spends his free time playing. He's always on the lookout for the smaller and stranger of the bunch so he can shine a light on them.