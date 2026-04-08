Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List (April 2026) - The best skills for each class, ranked

There's a lot of Fantamon for you to find, but also a lot of skills for each class to master. Let our Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List be your guide!

Become a warrior and enter the world of Fantamon

Adventure to find creatures and become a stronger hero

Master your skills, but aim for only the best

There are so many creature capture games that you'll never be able to capture them all, so you should just give up on that dream. What's far more within your reach is to capture some of them - and then try to capture all the creatures within them.

This is one of the main challenges in Fantamon: Idle RPG. You're entering a brand new fantasy world as one of several anime-manga-style heroes who are all about slaying giant monsters and taming friendly creatures to join their adventure; these are the Fantamon, but don't rely too much on them.

Yep, they're basically your sidekicks, while your hero and their party members are the ones doing the bulk of the work.

Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List

When you arrive on the airship, you'll have a choice between four main roles, each having two classes available. Each one has its own strengths and weaknesses, but is primarily defined by its stats and the Skills it brings to the field.

You'll gain more skills as you explore the different continents, but there are some you should hope to draw and do what you can to make them stronger. Each skill has a Common rating, and that determines how effective it'll be in the long run.

Before diving into our Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List, it's worth checking our list of Fantamon: Idle RPG codes, too, for extra resources!