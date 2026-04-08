Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List (April 2026) - The best skills for each class, ranked
| Fantamon: Idle RPG
There's a lot of Fantamon for you to find, but also a lot of skills for each class to master. Let our Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List be your guide!
- Become a warrior and enter the world of Fantamon
- Adventure to find creatures and become a stronger hero
- Master your skills, but aim for only the best
There are so many creature capture games that you'll never be able to capture them all, so you should just give up on that dream. What's far more within your reach is to capture some of them - and then try to capture all the creatures within them.
This is one of the main challenges in Fantamon: Idle RPG. You're entering a brand new fantasy world as one of several anime-manga-style heroes who are all about slaying giant monsters and taming friendly creatures to join their adventure; these are the Fantamon, but don't rely too much on them.
Yep, they're basically your sidekicks, while your hero and their party members are the ones doing the bulk of the work.
Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier ListWhen you arrive on the airship, you'll have a choice between four main roles, each having two classes available. Each one has its own strengths and weaknesses, but is primarily defined by its stats and the Skills it brings to the field.
You'll gain more skills as you explore the different continents, but there are some you should hope to draw and do what you can to make them stronger. Each skill has a Common rating, and that determines how effective it'll be in the long run.
Before diving into our Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List, it's worth checking our list of Fantamon: Idle RPG codes, too, for extra resources!
1
Warrior Skills
The Warrior class is your traditional melee attacker. It's defined by high health and the capacity to hit hard while drawing the enemy's attention. A front-line fighter all the way.
|Warrior Skill Tier List
|Rank
|Name
|Where to Obtain
|Effect
|S
|Sword Dance
|Lagon Jungle
|
|S
|Mockery
|Sorann Sea of Clouds
|
|S
|Intimidation
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|S
|Resilience
|Echo Valley
|
|S
|Cover
|Tamyr Desert
|
|A
|Blood Mark
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|A
|Bloody Rose
|Initial Skill
|
|A
|Stronger Together
|Tamyr Desert
|
|A
|Last Stand
|Initial Skill
|
|A
|Warmonger
|Lagon Jungle
|
|A
|Sword and Fire
|Echo Valley
|
|B
|Unyielding
|Heavenly Crater
|
|B
|Transform Skill
|Dagon Cavern
|
|B
|Group Recovery
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|B
|Restrain
|Starfall Valley
|
|B
|Embers
|Gale Valley
|
|B
|Enhanced Recovery
|Lagon Jungle
|
|C
|Disobedient
|Echo Valley
|
|C
|Magic Heal
|Lagon Jungle
|
|C
|Furious Slam
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Rapid Recovery
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Blood Cure
|Fluorescent Forest
|
2
Knight Skills
Unlike the Warrior, the Knight class focuses more on defence than on offence. Its shield provides extra protection and can shield nearby allies. Made to stand tall and be a wall.
|Knight Skill Tier List
|Rank
|Name
|Where to Obtain
|Effect
|S
|Selflessness
|Tamyr Desert
|
|S
|Morale Boost Formation
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|S
|Sparkling Thrust
|Sorann Sea of Clouds
|
|S
|Phalanx Formation
|Initial Skill
|
|S
|Majestic Radiance
|Lagon Jungle
|
|A
|Faith
|Echo Valley
|
|A
|Unity
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|A
|Dawn Assault
|Lagon Jungle
|
|A
|Heroic Spirit Formation
|Tamyr Desert
|
|A
|Shield Wall Formation
|Lagon Jungle
|
|A
|Fortress
|Lagon Jungle
|
|B
|Daylight Spirit
|Heavenly Crater
|
|B
|Sunfire Rampart
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|B
|Simple Shield Formation
|Initial Skill
|
|B
|Formation Breaker
|Starfall Valley
|
|B
|Dark Ending
|Dagon Cavern
|
|B
|Furious Radiance
|Gale Valley
|
|C
|Sunfire Blessing
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|C
|Immortal Divine Light
|Echo Valley
|
|C
|Defeat? Never!
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Shield-Back Card Game
|Echo Valley
|
|C
|Heavy Stab
|Initial Skill
|
3
Assassin Skills
The Assassin class is all about dealing damage, specifically quick strikes and critical hits. It stays at the front, which may leave it vulnerable, but it offers a variety of damaging techniques. Fast, evasive, and deadly.
|Assassin Skill Tier List
|Rank
|Name
|Where to Obtain
|Effect
|S
|Poisonous Bloom
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|S
|Armor Pierce
|Dagon Cavern
|
|S
|Blunt Strike
|Starfall Valley
|
|S
|Poison Infusion
|Lagon Jungle
|
|S
|Feint Attack
|Echo Valley
|
|A
|Phantom Blade
|Echo Valley
|
|A
|Nothing is Real
|Heavenly Crater
|
|A
|Boomerang
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|A
|Wind Blade
|Tamyr Desert
|
|A
|Bladeless Strike
|Lagon Jungle
|
|A
|Window of Opportunity
|Lagon Jungle
|
|B
|Triple Slit
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|B
|Wind Sting
|Tamyr Desert
|
|B
|Poison Sting
|Lagon Jungle
|
|B
|Illusory Stabs
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|C
|Sleeve Blade
|Gale Valley
|
|C
|Solitude
|Sorann Sea of Clouds
|
|C
|Last Chance
|Echo Valley
|
|C
|Crosscut
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Double Stab
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Shuriken
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Blood Bloom
|Initial Skill
|
4
Archer Skills
The Archer class is secure at the back of the party, but this doesn't hold back its potential. It specialises in slow but accurate, powerful strikes. With a variety of different arrows, it offers nice coverage.
|Archer Skill Tier List
|Rank
|Name
|Where to Obtain
|Effect
|S
|Fire Arrow
|Tamyr Desert
|
|S
|Thorned Arrow
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|S
|Swift Falcon
|Lagon Jungle
|
|S
|Precision Shot
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|S
|Sharp-Eyed Hawk
|Lagon Jungle
|
|A
|Deadly Arrow
|Lagon Jungle
|
|A
|Rage-Beak Hawk
|Lagon Jungle
|
|A
|Paralysis Arrow
|Echo Valley
|
|A
|Firecracker Arrow
|Tamyr Desert
|
|A
|Calm Shot
|Starfall Valley
|
|A
|Phantom Arrow
|Dagon Cavern
|
|A
|Critical Shot
|Heavenly Crater
|
|B
|Aim
|Echo Valley
|
|B
|Snipe
|Echo Valley
|
|B
|Healblock Arrow
|Gale Valley
|
|B
|Eagle Eye
|Sorann Sea of Clouds
|
|B
|Focused Shot
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|C
|Chain Arrows
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|C
|Sharp Arrow
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Quick Shot
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Scatter Shot
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Windbound Arrow
|Initial Skill
|
5
Mage Skills
Drawing power from the elements, the Mage class is a classic spellcaster. With a wide range of spells to choose from, it's designed to deal out serious damage to any target. Keep them safe, and they'll provide the artillery.
|Mage Skill Tier List
|Rank
|Name
|Where to Obtain
|Effect
|S
|Lava
|Lagon Jungle
|
|S
|Thunderstorm Awakening
|Lagon Jungle
|
|S
|Double Star Breaker
|Heavenly Crater
|
|S
|Subzero Flame
|Vulkan
|
|S
|Ice Meteor
|Initial Skill
|
|A
|Frost Ring
|Starfall Valley
|
|A
|Polar Wind
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|A
|Astronomical Observation
|Gale Valley
|
|A
|Ice Comet (?)
|Tamyr Desert
|
|A
|Star Breaker
|Fluorescent
|
|A
|Earth Observation
|Dagon Cavern
|
|A
|Geothermal Spring
|Lagon Jungle
|
|B
|Supernova
|Echo Valley
|
|B
|Companion Star Summong
|Sorann Sea of Clouds
|
|B
|Thunder Pull
|Lagon Jungle
|
|B
|Chaotic Wind
|Tamyr Desert
|
|B
|Chaos Stream
|Lagon Jungle
|
|C
|Heat Death
|Echo Valley
|
|C
|Pulsar
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|C
|Ice Comet
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Star Convergence
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Heavenly Comet
|Initial Skill
|
6
Wizard Skills
Instead of elements, the Wizard class gets its spells from the spiritual and arcane side of things. While not dealing massive damage, its attacks will linger, slowly withering away enemy health and strength. Just be glad their curses are on your side.
|Wizard Skill Tier List
|Rank
|Name
|Where to Obtain
|Effect
|S
|Hellfire
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|S
|Murky Darkness
|Lagon Jungle
|
|S
|Elemental Curse
|Echo Valley
|
|S
|Moonlit Nightmare
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|S
|Servant Spirit-Snow
|Initial Skill
|
|A
|Curse of Misfortune
|Lagon Jungle
|
|A
|Apocalypse
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|A
|Flames of Fear
|Echo Valley
|
|A
|Woodification
|Starfall Valley
|
|A
|Corroding Heart and Bone
|Gale Valley
|
|A
|Witch Doctor Techniques
|Dagon Cavern
|
|B
|Song of Wax and Torch
|Lagon Jungle
|
|B
|Internal Calculation
|Echo Valley
|
|B
|Servant Spirit-Wind
|Sorann Sea of Clouds
|
|B
|Curse of Language
|Tamyr Desert
|
|B
|Nightmare Companion
|Heavenly Crater
|
|B
|Nightmare Reforged
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|C
|Phantom Terrain Conqueror
|Lagon Jungle
|
|C
|Treant Strike
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Servant Spirit Delay
|Tamyr Desert
|
|C
|Corrosion
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Witch Spirit Arts
|Initial Skill
|
7
Scholar Skills
Unsurprisingly, carrying a tome, the Scholar fills the healer role very well. Almost all of its spells are to keep your party healthy and strong. Watch their front, and they'll have your back.
|Scholar Skill Tier List
|Rank
|Name
|Where to Obtain
|Effect
|S
|Symbiosis - Purity
|Lagon Jungle
|
|S
|Symbiosis - Solidification
|Echo Valley
|
|S
|Symbiosis - Activation
|Dagon Cavern
|
|S
|Symbiosis - Rise
|Echo Valley
|
|S
|Formation - Protection
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|A
|Symbiosis - Bathed
|Gale Valley
|
|A
|Symbiosis - Uplifted
|Tamyr Desert
|
|A
|Symbiosis - Moon
|Initial Skill
|
|A
|Symbiosis - Eruption
|Tamyr Desert
|
|A
|Symbiosis - Eternal Life
|Initial Skill
|
|A
|Soul Cleansing
|Heavenly Crater
|
|A
|Soul Pursuit
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|B
|Formation - Fierce Assault
|Lagon Jungle
|
|B
|Healing
|Initial Skill
|
|B
|Mindpour
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|B
|Slow Healing
|Inital Skill
|
|B
|Heal Wounds
|Lagon Jungle
|
|C
|Secret Art - Rupture
|Echo Valley
|
|C
|Secret Art - Pain
|Sorann Sea of Clouds
|
|C
|Secret Art - Torment
|Lagon Jungle
|
|C
|Secret Art - Imprisonment
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|C
|Light Firepower
|Starfall Valley
|
8
Priest Skills
Even though it's still a support role, the Priest class brings some more diverse abilities. It can heal, but its strength lies in its large range of buffs. Say a prayer for divine intervention.
|Priest Skill Tier List
|Rank
|Name
|Where to Obtain
|Effect
|S
|Divine Grace
|Echo Valley
|
|S
|Joy of the Muses
|Lagon Jungle
|
|S
|Connected Fate
|Sorann Sea of Clouds
|
|S
|Voice of the Muses
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|S
|Prayer
|Tamyr Desert
|
|A
|Holy Light
|Tamyr Desert
|
|A
|Absolution
|Lagon Jungle
|
|A
|Apollo's Crown
|Echo Valley
|
|A
|Sound of Shared Joy
|Gale Valley
|
|A
|Apollo's Song
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|A
|Sounds of Tempering
|Initial Skill
|
|A
|Scintillating Scales
|Initial Skill
|
|B
|Dionysus' Song
|Dagon Cavern
|
|B
|Words of Wisdom
|Heavenly Crater
|
|B
|Fine Wine
|Lagon Jungle
|
|B
|Dionysus's Staff
|Echo Valley
|
|B
|Pity
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Poetic Resonance
|Fluorescent Forest
|
|C
|Sunshine
|Initial Skill
|
|C
|Poseidon's Trident
|Vulkan Ridge
|
|C
|Shimmer
|Starfall Valley
|
|C
|Justice May Be Late
|Lagon Jungle
|
And with that, we come to the end of our Fantamon: Idle RPG Skill Tier List. If you're still on the hunt for more adventures with -mon in them, how about taking a gander at our Magicmon World tier list for a better understanding of its classes? Or if you're looking for something a tad (or very) different, our Cell Survivor tier list has you covered.