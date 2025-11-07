Velvet 89 launches anniversary update across the historical hidden object puzzler

Learn about what happened on that fateful revolution in 1989

A fresh level to discover

18 new objects to find

Six levels across five cities to experience

Indie Czech team Charles Games has announced a new update to Velvet 89, a visually distinct hidden object puzzler that's completely free to play on iOS and Android. Apart from the striking art style here, what makes it stand out, in my opinion, is its theme - it's all about the Velvet Revolution in 1989, and the ordinary people who made the not-so-ordinary event happen.

The historical experience has also previously bagged the Social Matters award at Gamescom Latam 2025, and with the major Anniversary Update, you'll get to dive into a new level along with fresh items to keep your eyes peeled for.

That brings the levels to a total of six across five cities, and it'll help you see the Velvet Revolution from a variety of perspectives. Of course, this includes not just social classes but also genders and ages, and with the 18 new items to discover, you'll also get to see actual manifests from people to really bring the point home.

It's interesting as you can also look for miners' badges and typewriters among other cleverly concealed things, and it all adds up to reveal info about the era and all the historical documents that come along with it.

Now, given that it's entirely free to play, you won't see any pesky and disruptive ads here. And while there are plenty of hidden objects, there won't be any hidden microtransactions that'll pop up unexpectedly either. This is thanks to the studio's partnership with Czech NGO People in Need, so with literally no costs to give this a go, I can't see why you shouldn't try it out for yourself.

In any case, Velvet 89 is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play. And if you're on the hunt for similar adventures, why not have a look at our list of the best hidden object games on Android to get your fill?