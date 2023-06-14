Vampire Survivors launches a massive update that adds a new stage, new relics and more

The smash hit roguelite survival game Vampire Survivors has just launched a massive update, making developer poncle's title even more exhilarating than it already is. Dubbed "The Overwhelming One", the v1.5 update adds a new stage, a fresh mode, and even half a character.

In particular, the latest update for Vampire Survivors offers new spells/cheats players can tinker around with:

"recyclethelibrary" = unlocks the Astral Stair stage

"coldWaterhotwater" = unlocks the Chaos Rosalia relic

"haeralisploy" = unlocks the Trisection relic

Additionally, v1.5 presents the new Astral Stair level as well - here, players can look forward to wielding the new GoldFinger pick-up. This will offer a limited-time buff, and the more enemies players can take down, the higher their score. This lets players nab prizes to earn a Golden, Devil or Cosmic finger rank.

Speaking of wielding new things, if you're keen on learning more about the different kinds of weapons you can use to unleash hell on your foes (more specifically, to "be the bullet hell" against your foes), we've got a handy guide on where to find the Grim Grimoire and how to use it.

There's also a spinning wheel that can trigger randomised events, plus more achievements and relics to discover. Yatta Cavallo can also be morphed into their new form, transforming the ability Cherry Bomb into something new.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Vampire Survivors on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official Steam patch notes to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's update.