Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting - Unlock guide

A guide to getting all the unlocks in the Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting DLC.

After all this time, Vampire Survivors is staying popular for many reasons. Maybe it's the fact that it costs the same as a cup of coffee. Maybe it is because even the most casual of gamers could play it and succeed with minimal effort. Maybe because it has a lot of nostalgic charm with plenty of fanfare for every achievement we get. Or maybe it's because it feels awesome to become a walking maelstrom of magic and steel as we part the waves of oncoming enemies with our sheer power. No matter the reason, the game continues to expand and has recently introduced some elements from the popular party game Among Us into the mix with the release of the Emergency Meeting DLC.

This latest expansion introduces a new map based on the default playing ground for the sci-fi title. While exploring, you'll also see that the DLC has brought along a cast of new characters to play as, each with different weapons related to Among Us mechanics, and some additional power-ups to aid your survival. However, like with the rest of the game, you need to meet certain conditions to unlock all the new characters and toys. Considering how overpowered a lot of the new content is, you will want to earn it.

Emergency Meeting Unlocks

This DLC offers nine characters, each having a different associated weapon with almost all of them having an evolution. Eight new passive items can be found throughout the new map, Polus Replica.

Unlock(s) Condition(s) Crewmate Dino and Report! Find and open the Coffin in Replica Polus

Survive 15 minutes with Crewmate Dino Imposter Rina and Sharp Tongue Evolve Report!

Survive 15 minutes with Impostor Rina Engineer Gino and Lucky Swipe Evolve the Sharp Tongue

Survive 15 minutes with Engineer Gino Scientist Mina and Science Rocks Evolve the Lucky Swipe

Survive 15 minutes with Scientist Mina Shapeshifter Nino and Just Vent Evolve the Science Rocks

Survive 15 minutes with Shapeshifter Nino Lifesign Scan and Paranormal Scan Find the Lifesign Scan in Polus Replica

Get Lifesign Scan to Level 7 Ghost Lino Evolve the Lifesign Scan Guardian Pina, Clear Debris, and Clear Asteroids Defeat an enemy with Ghost Lino

Reach Level 50 with Guardian Lina

Evolve Clear Debris Horse and Party Hats Defeat over 6000 Suspicious Looking Enemies Megalo Impostor Rina and Silver Tongue Defeat over 100000 enemies with Impostor Rina in a single run

Unlock Tactics

As you can see from the conditions, most of the unlocks can be achieved simply by playing. An effective and efficient way to evolve the different weapons is to play through the Inlaid Library stage repeatedly since the space is contained and enemies gather quickly. It's also one of the easier stages to survive due to how quickly you can level up and how often enemies group together allowing for multiple kills.

Unlocking Guardian Pina can be a bit of a riddle since Ghost Lino is unable to attack or injure enemies, by design. However, by collecting the Randomazzo Relic, you can unlock the Arcanas system which comes with two Arcanas by default. Select the damaging option to give Ghost Lino an aura attack and then simply run out the clock.

For Horse, "Suspicious Looking enemies" refers to the Shapeshifters that can be found in Replica Polus. They take the forms of inanimate objects and attack when you get close. They're not usually part of the enemy waves so you may have to grind for a while.

Mgalo Impostor Rina can be quite the challenge since even the most enemy-heavy stages won't spawn enough to hit the 100000 mark. There are two ways to address this: Curse or Endless Mode. The Curse is more accessible since once unlocked, you can collect it in certain stages, and it will increase the enemy frequency with every level up. Endless Mode is more reliable, but it essentially requires you to "beat" the game by reaching the Eudaimonia Machine stage and selecting "Too Hard".