Dungeon Pets is an auto chess game that's out now in Early Access on Google Play

FredBear Games Ltd has announced that Dungeon Pets, the studio's new auto chess game, is now in Early Access for Android users on Google Play. The game tasks players with building a team of the titular dungeon pets and duking it out with others across adorable doggos, cuddly cats, mischievous monkeys and more.

In Dungeon Pets, players can look forward to strategising the best team of 5 animals to do battle with, each one with their own unique skills and abilities to tinker around with. There are five types of pets to choose from: Dogs, Cats, Monkeys, Pigs and Rats. Each one has 12 different pets with a variety of strengths and weaknesses - plus, there are also 6 tiers of 1-6 stars for each pet. Those with a higher tier have more powerful abilities as well.

For more auto chess goodness, you can check out our list of the best auto chess games on mobile this year.

In the Dungeon Mode, players can score cool rewards and a variety of items they can use to turn the tide of combat in their favour when push comes to shove. There's also a Casual Mode with no items, which can be pretty handy for newbies who are looking to hone their tactics before facing off with others in PvP.

There's no exact official release date at the moment, but for now, if you're keen on learning more about the game, you can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

There will also be an iOS version of the game, but at the moment, you can give Dungeon Pets a go in Early Access on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.