Vampire Survivors is collaborating with Among Us in the Emergency Meeting DLC

Poncle has just released a new update for Vampire Survivors, which brings another fan-favourite game to the gothic horror casual title. Called Emergency Meeting, the DLC brings crewmates from Among Us to PC and Xbox users on December 18th. Nintendo Switch and mobile users will unfortunately have to wait, but it’ll be available there soon.

The Survivors are desperately looking for vampires but there’s only so many places where they can hide. Players can gather their teammates and enjoy classic Among Us gameplay in Vampire Survivors. From wacky weapons to upgradable abilities, players will be able to go on multiple entertaining roguelite runs. Get ready to go on a journey full of subterfuge and chaos in Polus Replica as the bullet hell goes to space.

All tasks can be transformed into strong weapons that are crucial for defence from Impostors, Shapeshifters, and other weird creatures. A total of 15 of them can be unlocked: The Report weapon produces supermassive soundwaves while Lucky Swipe can easily cut through anyone. In addition, players can also get their hands on the Just Vent and Mini Crewmates for Task-based weaponry.

In this update, players will embark onto the Polus Replica, which is extremely similar to the original Polus. Both Survivors and Crewmates can explore all the quirky biomes on the planet, filled with loads of weird stuff and treasure chests. But everyone must be on the lookout for space dwellers, aliens, robots, and even ducks who are out to get you.

This update is all about expecting the unexpected. The upcoming patch will be available after December 18th by downloading Vampire Survivors by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.