Vampire Survivors adds local co-op mode with up to 4 players in latest update

Developer poncle has launched a much-awaited feature for Vampire Survivors, letting fans of the popular title team up with their besties in local co-op mode. The free update now lets you enjoy the game along with its DLCs with up to 4 players. Additionally, if you're a Switch player, you'll be glad to know that the game is launching on the platform today along with the Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari DLCs available for purchase.

In the latest update for Vampire Survivors, you can engage in some local co-op with your best buds and "be the bullet hell" as you switch seamlessly between single and co-op modes across different stages. The co-op-specific item “The Friendship Amulet” will also be in play along with special settings.

If you're curious about the best weapon evolutions to tinker around with to maximise your firepower, why not take a look at our handy guide to help you out?

In other news, the Steam version will be migrating to a new engine for better performance. "I had a lot of fun building Vampire Survivors in it and can highly recommend it if you are interested in making wild games pretty fast," says poncle founder Luca Galante about the original engine Phaser.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Vampire Survivors on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.