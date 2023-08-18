AFK Football lets you manage your own dream team with convenient idle mechanics, coming to mobile on September 13th

Wildlife Studios has announced the upcoming launch of their idle football game aptly titled AFK Football, which will land on iOS and Android on September 13th. The football sim is also open for pre-registration at the moment, so you can sign up to score in-game freebies once the game is officially out.

In AFK Football, you can look forward to a mix of RPG and management features as you engage in 5v5 matches while discovering the narratives behind the star players along the way. Each battle will last 45 seconds, offering a quick and intense gameplay experience with your chosen all-star team.

The game also offers a variety of abilities and rarities for each character, and you'll need to make the most of your team synergies to dominate the field. You can also strategise the best counters, stats and pacing to win Tournaments, Super Cups, Challenges, and a variety of PvE and PvP modes. If you're looking for something a little bit more social, you can join guilds as well, then customise your team to suit your personality best.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for AFK Football on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.