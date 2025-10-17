Valkyrie Connect launches new collaboration event with Let This Grieving Soul Retire!

Get yourself a good pension plan

Valkyrie Connect is set to collab with Let This Grieving Soul Retire!

The series follows reluctant adventurer Krai, who leads his group despite being outclassed

Recruit fan-favourite characters and jump into a collab-exclusive storyline

As we wrap up this week, there's just enough time to go over some of the new collaborations coming your way. Valkyrie Connect is once more diving into the world of currently airing TV anime, with Let This Grieving Soul Retire! You'll be able to dive into a new collaboration event starting now.

Now, I know what you're all wondering. What on earth is Let This Grieving Soul Retire! all about? Well, it follows the adventures of treasure hunter Krai Andrey in a fantasy world of dungeon crawling and looting. Despite being completely outclassed and out of his depth, he's made the leader of a band of adventurers with his intent being to, well, retire before he 'retires' so to speak.

Naturally, this means Krai Andrey and companions, Tino Shade, Liz Smart, and Sitri Smart will be joining the world of Valkyrie Connect as collab heroes. Be sure to check our Valkyrie Connect tier list to see where they end up!

Retirement party

Even better, you'll be able to nab Krai himself and 1500 Diamonds just by logging in. And if you play through the collab event, you'll unlock a suite of growth materials to boot! If you're a fan of Liz and Sitri in particular, their Sweet Operation will let you enjoy exclusive voice lines too.

Speaking of which, you'll have an entire original story in the form of I Wanna Go Home. And as fans might expect, it sees Krai and company transported to the world of Valkyrie Connect, and Krai wanting nothing more than to finally get back home, with your help, of course.

And if you want to see what other top RPGs are making waves, look no further! Our list of the best RPGs for iOS is sure to have something for everyone, no matter what sort you may like.