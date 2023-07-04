Valkyrie Connect begins its collaboration with legendary anime series Re:Zero

The popular gacha RPG Valkyrie Connect has launched its previously teased collaboration with the equally popular anime series Re:Zero! This new crossover brings with it three new characters, each achievable within the event gacha banner, as well as a new story event and a brand new boss fight that will hand out powerful gear!

Valkyrie Connect is a pretty successful quasi-auto-battler RPG that launched quite some time ago. It has maintained a decently loyal fanbase since then, having not left the markets despite being quite old by now. Clearly, it still has some gas left in the tank too, as this new Re:Zero collaboration brings a hefty amount of new content that even the most veteran of players are sure to appreciate!

With this new crossover event, three new characters have been added to Valkyrie Connect. These are; the protagonist of Re:Zero, Subarau, alongside his faithful maid companions Rem and Ram. Each of these three come equipped with its own unique kit of abilities that will surely be a worthy addition to just about any of your team compositions.

Alongside those three new characters, there’s also a new boss fight within the Connect Battles side of the game. Specifically, you’ll be able to fight Echidna. I won’t delve too deeply into her role within the series as it is a pretty massive spoiler down the road, but let’s just say any Re:Zero fan worth their salt will recognize her by name alone.

Finally, there will also be a new story event that sees a bunch of the Re:Zero cast interacting with the main cast of Valkyrie Connect, making for an enticing crossover that you’ll love regardless of if you’re a fan of the anime, the game, or both!

