Valkyrie Connect adds new characters and fresh growth mechanic in Mushoku Tensei crossover event

Ateam Entertainment has announced a special collaboration event for Valkyrie Connect, inviting everyone to welcome the anime series "Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2" to the mobile RPG. You can also look forward to discovering how you can boost your heroes with the new Enlightenment feature among other updates.

In the latest collab event within Valkyrie Connect, you can expect to add crossover heroes Rudeus, Eris, Roxy, and Sylphiette to your roster (with newly recorded voiceovers!), and to celebrate these special additions, a new in-game event will task you with collecting coins that you can use to nab Rudeus at the Exchange. The event will last until July 31st.

As for the fresh growth mechanic, Enlightenment will help you switch up your character's appearance as well as enjoy new Action Skill animation and effects on top of welcome boosts to their stats. Plus, the Rudeus Strikes! (Emperor-class) content will begin on July 22nd, where you can acquire Awakening Stones (Rudeus) and Enlightenment Unlock Runes (Rudeus) as well.

This crossover comes hot off the heels of the last Re:Zero collab event, and if you're on the hunt for more info on which characters you should add to your growing lineup, why not take a look at our Valkyrie Connect tier list for the best PVE and PVP characters?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Valkyrie Connect on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official YouTube page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.