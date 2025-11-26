Valhalla Survival adds the punishing new Infinity Tower as its first anniversary celebrations begin

Non-stop boss battles

Infinity Tower debuts as a relentless boss-rush dungeon

Anniversary updates bring Abyss Mode Chapter 3

Community events are live with summon tickets, gem rewards, and more

After last month’s deep-sea dive in the Southern Vanaheim update, Valhalla Survival is back with something far more brutal. This time, the hack-and-slash roguelike is taking you to the Infinity Tower. Yes, it’s probably as ominous as it sounds.

The Infinity Tower, as you may have guessed, is a new challenge dungeon where you climb floor after floor while fighting every boss the game has thrown at you so far. No breaks, no breathing room, just non-stop chaos interlaced with random Blessings that can either save your run or sabotage it in spectacular fashion.

To keep things from feeling like pure punishment, the Tower does come with its own progression system. The currency you earn inside can be spent on permanent stat boosts, so every failed run still nudges you forward. It’s a nice little loop if you're someone who enjoys long-term power creep without the grind feeling pointless.

Lionheart Studio’s also rolling out events to mark the moment. Until November 27th, completing your daily achievements nets you a Blessed Weapon Summon Ticket and a Blessed Gem Summon Ticket. And through December 1st, you can share your favourite season, plus the Hero you think fits it best, for another pair of gem rewards.

All this arrives as part of the roguelike’s 1st Anniversary celebration, which is shaping up to be a lot bigger than expected. Abyss Mode is getting a new Chapter 3, bringing tougher patterns, tighter fights, and more of that tension that endgame players enjoy.

And because power creep demands upkeep, there’s a round of skill balancing too, including a revamped Greatsword ability (goodbye Blade Wave, hello Ground Smash), larger pickup radius from passive boosts, and tweaks to several common skills so they actually feel distinct.

If you’re jumping in or returning for the anniversary content, now’s a good time to brush up on our Valhalla Survival tier list, and you can stretch your pulls further with the latest Valhalla Survival codes!