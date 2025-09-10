Valhalla Survival takes players to Niflheim in new Chapter Seven update

Dress up warm

Valhalla Survival's latest update is here with a whole new realm

Explore Niflheim and take on stages 7-16 through 7-30

A brand-new system lets you paralyze monsters, while other changes increase your skills

With its tough, action-packed gameplay and Norse inspiration, it's no surprise people have warmed to Valhalla Survival. And now, those amongst you who've cleaved through everything Valhalla Survival has to offer thus far will be excited to find a brand-new update has just hit!

This time around, the newest realm to be added is none other than the dour and dark Niflheim. A land of mist and cold, it's not exactly a nice place to be, but it's perfect for adventurers. And this new realm will feature stages 7-16 through 7-30, where you'll encounter stronger enemies with new attack patterns.

To help you out, there's a brand-new system being implemented that actually allows you to temporarily paralyse boss monsters. Yes, by filling up a special gauge during a boss fight, you'll be able to activate a skill that will immobilise them for a few moments. So if you fancy yourself a record-setter, this is one to keep an eye on.

Land of wind and ghosts

There've been numerous other tweaks and enhancements made, including through the Shrine of Battle. Now you'll be able to further upgrade your stats and skills, as well as combine skills with elemental attributes to generate powerful new synergies, perfect for combining with the information in our Valhalla Survival tier list for a great party lineup.

Add to that some other minor improvements, such as screen scaling options, skill balance adjustments and other quality-of-life fixes, and this update is a great reason to jump back into Valhalla Survival.

If you are planning to jump into Valhalla Survival, don't let yourself get caught instead. Be sure to check out our Valhalla Survival promo codes list to nab yourself a free boost when jumping in, and get yourself a leg up on the competition!