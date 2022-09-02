Unhappy Raccoon launches new beta client and finally announces release date

The much anticipated mobile roguelike Unhappy Raccoon from Big-Cat Studio, which was announced only pretty recently, has now entered beta testing and will officially launch on October 8th. After opening up pre-registration about a week or two ago, it’s nice to see the game moving along at a rapid pace and to know that we won’t have to wait too long to see the full product.

This interesting little gem is a top-down-based action roguelike that sees you enter an infinite universe created by the Raccoon God. Utilising a roster of different fluffy anthropomorphic heroes, you’ll enter this world to explore a wide variety of unknown universes, collecting loot and upgrading your characters as you do so.

Along with the basic heroes you’ll play, you can also unlock companions that will further your stats and skills, unlocking even more ways to play. Combine this with the vast array of skills each character has and the numerous paths you can take down those skill trees and you’ve got a lot of different ways to explore the galaxy at your own leisure.

There’s also, of course, plenty of loot to find and pick up across your adventure, each affecting your stats in different ways too. Want to be a critical damage-focused gunslinger? Go for it! Would you rather be a sword-wielding badass who tears through crowds of robotic foes like paper? Why not?! There are so many different ways to prioritize your skill set for each character, and you’re basically free to play them exactly how you’d like.

The best news is that all of the progress you make during this test will be carried over to the full launch, so don’t fear getting too invested just to have your progress erased. If you’d like to see what all the fuss is about yourself, you can download the beta through the Testflight link on iOS, which you can get by joining the official Discord, or the TapTap page for Android alternatively. You can also go to either of the links below this article to pre-register too! In the meantime, you can keep tabs on the official Unhappy Raccoon website or the official Twitter account for more updates!