UnGodly is an upcoming dark fantasy RPG from the original developer behind Galaxy of Heroes

No Force users here

UnGodly is an upcoming gacha RPG from Azra Games

It's being created by Mark Otero, the original developer behind Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Coming to mobile early next year, it will feature crossplay with the console and PC versions

It's not often that ID@Xbox Showcases are all that relevant to us here at Pocket Gamer. Besides personal interest, that is. But today's a little different, with the announcement that Azra Games is bringing their upcoming action RPG, UnGodly, to mobile, alongside console and PC.

Not only that, but it's coming to mobile first. The slated release for us is Q1 2026, while console and PC players will get their hands on it a little bit later in the year. It makes sense, too. Not only is this a 'character-collecting RPG' (also known as a gacha RPG to you and I), something that's at home and expected on phones, but Mark Otera is the creator.

If the name isn't ringing any bells, Otera was the original developer behind Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, so it's fair to say he knows a thing or two about mobile. Sure, he's left all that Jedi and Sith business in the past, but what he left behind has endured with Galaxy of Heroes turning ten next month.

Slice and dice

Promising pedigree, then, but what about the game itself? Well, fairly uninspired name aside, it's giving me Genshin meets dark fantasy vibes. Judging by the trailer, which you can check out above, you can switch between characters mid-combat to make use of their various skills to vanquish your foes.

Now, while I'll admit that's a fairly flippant description, I'd argue it's still fairly accurate. At least from what we've seen right now. There's a lot more gore on display here, too, which I'm all in favour of. We're not short of colourful anime-styled gacha RPGs, so something a little grittier is very much welcome.

Don't just expect bloodthirsty action, though. Azra has promised a focus on narrative, specifically through the Affinity System. With it, you can unlock each character's various stories, all of which sound like they're riddled with tragedy and vulnerability.

I can see many people immediately switching off, but I, for one, am quite intrigued to see what UnGodly has to offer when it arrives next year. In the meantime, you can check out the official website and our list of the best gacha games on Android.