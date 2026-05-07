Totopia kicks off its first closed beta test for the highly anticipated life sim

Totopia is set to kick off its first closed beta test starting today

However, it'll be PC only, leaving mobile fans out of luck

Totopia is still set to make its way to mobile, however, and this test will give our first glimpse of it in action

While some major recent releases, such as Neverness to Everness, are facing significant backlash, there are other upcoming games that we're still looking forward to. Not least being the cute, stylised party-hub Totopia that's set to launch its first closed beta test starting today!

The life sim genre is extremely popular on mobile, with hits such as Stardew Valley and Heartopia. While party games are also gaining ground, with examples such as Sonic Rumble Party. But Totopia stands out by embracing a mixture of the social life sim aspects and traditional 'party' flavour with its various minigames.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to jump in yourself, then you're out of luck. Except if you also have a PC handy, because the first 'Mic Test' playtest will take place solely on Steam. However, I'd anticipate it's worth keeping an eye on because inevitably, details will begin to filter out from this playtest that apply to the mobile version too.

Totopitarian

Admittedly, Totopia is a little difficult to describe as it blends more than a few aspects. But a multiplayer party game is probably the most accurate, with some strong social aspects to go along with it.

For many PC fans, this'll be vindication for their platform, but for mobile players, it'll be a bit of a disappointment not to get their hands on Totopia sooner. But, as I mentioned above, this does still mean that we'll slowly see gameplay and examples of how it all works trickle out. Here's hoping that when we manage to get it on mobile, it also stands up to scrutiny!

Looking for other life sims to tide you over ahead of Totopia's release? Then you'd do well to check out our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for our favourite rankings of those we feel stand shoulder-to-shoulder with that big hit.