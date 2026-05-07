Angry Birds inaugurated in the National Museum of Play's Hall of Fame

Death from above!

Angry Birds has been inaugurated into the National Musem of Play's Video Game Hall of Fame

Rovio's megahit first graced storefronts way back in 2009

While strictly honorary, it's another metaphorical feather (hah) in Rovio's cap

Ever since the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame, innumerable industries and media have created their own equivalents. There's something about enshrining the best examples of what we love, I suppose, that really tickles the brain. And now, Angry Birds is getting the nod with its inauguration into the National Museum of Play's own Hall of Fame!

Located in New York, The Strong National Museum of Play was established way back in the '60s and started off by charting the history of traditional children's toys. Of course, with their increased popularity, it was only a matter of time before video games also became part of that calculation.

Angry Birds' inauguration is, of course, strictly honorary. But that recognition can be seen as a real immortalising of Rovio's massive hit that spun off into its own highly successful franchise. Not only that, but it's another feather in the cap of those of us who've argued for gaming's cultural significance.

Bird up!

Certainly, we've spoken about Angry Birds' seismic influence on the mobile scene many times on both this site and our business-oriented sister . Alongside Clash of Clans, it's arguably the reason that the medium is so popular in the first place, and it proved mobile could be fun and intuitive.

Admittedly, nowadays it can seem a bit quaint, but back in the day, when we were just coming out of the era of the N-Gage and relatively primitive gaming experiences on phones, this was a major paradigm shift. Then again, I doubt we need to say that when Angry Birds has been honoured like this.

Want to see what might be the next major hit like Angry Birds? Well, there's no better way to keep up with that news than by checking out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week and seeing what we've selected!