Jackbox Party Pack 12 is coming to mobile this year for even more laughs

You don't know Jack!

The Jackbox Party Pack 12 has been officially announced for all platforms

However, we're yet to see the new games, but they promise some eclectic new additions

iOS and Android will both be graced by the hit party selection

Ah, Jackbox. Like it or loathe it, this series is undoubtedly a popular choice for game nights the world over. It's certainly easier on the liver than beer pong. And it's become something of a yearly staple, with The Jackbox Party Pack 12 set to make its way to all platforms, including mobile, later in 2026!

Now, for the moment, we don't have much to go on since it's just been announced. However, Jackbox promises that there'll be a full reveal of all five of the new mini-games included in this pack within just a few months.

Certainly, the trailer gives you a rough overview of the other packs in humorous fashion as we see the familiar half-boxed head of the Jackbox mascot looking on. And judging by him being crushed into a ball of light, we can expect some pretty bright ideas this time around as well.

Jacking in

For a series that kicked off way back in 1995 (if we're counting the You Don't Know Jack series), the Jackbox franchise has been going strong for a surprisingly long time. Although it's the modern incarnation that has really been driving interest in its eclectic mix of party games.

For fans on mobile, Jackbox is one of those series that really lives up to the (sometimes hefty) pricetag. You can jump in and play via phone controllers, and its different mini-games are always guaranteed to be, at the very worst, quite fun. So keep your eyes peeled because we'll be the first to cover anything new and exciting that's revealed.

In the meantime, why not trust yourself to our judgement for your favourite new game this week? Our list of the five new mobile games to try this week ranks some of the most interesting new releases we think are worth a go!