eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit is celebrating its first anniversary with all-star anniversary contracts

Everyone gets legendary teams

By Tanish Botadkar
iOS + Android
| eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit
  • eBaseball is celebrating its first anniversary with a themed update
  • Anniversary #1 Contract features 30 players voted for by the community
  • Free ten-player draws and Rookie Missions for newcomers

It’s been a full year since eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit hit mobile screens, and to celebrate, Konami’s rolling out a big anniversary update that feels like a proper event. The visual refresh kicks things off, and you’ll now see Shohei Ohtani (who else could it be?) front and centre in a slick new pitching scene that sets the tone nicely for what’s to come.

The star of the show, though, is the Anniversary #1 Contract, which lets you recruit from a roster of 30 MLB players voted in by the community. We’re talking names like Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Jacob deGrom, Yu Darvish, and Shota Imanaga, basically an all-star dream draft. 

Everyone gets a free ten-player draw until November 4th, too, which feels like a decent way to mark the milestone without making you grind for it. Daily logins this week come with premium Anniversary Contracts and a handful of bonus rewards, so even if you’re not chasing every event, it’s worth checking in. 

And yes, there’s more. The update adds Rookie Mission, a guided mode designed to help newcomers get their bearings (and some seriously nice rewards), alongside Scenario Play, which recreates real MLB highlight moments as short daily challenges. It’s a fun little touch, especially if you want to relive those clutch moments without any of the attached real-world pressure.

This first anniversary update is a great opportunity if you’ve been looking for a good time to step up to the plate. You can jump into eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit now on iOS and Android, or visit the official site to see what else is new. 

