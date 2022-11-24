Undecember's latest update introduces the Rune Awakening System

Since its global launch last month, Line Games has regularly added new content to its hack-and-slash mobile ARPG Undecember. Its previous update from a couple of weeks ago added a crazy amount of stuff, including nine new Skill Runes and 12 new Link Runes. Today’s update builds on all of this and takes it further with the newly introduced Rune Awakening System.

In Undecember’s latest update, players can now access the new Rune Awakening System. It makes gameplay even more diverse and takes the combat to new places. Under the novel system, players will be able to strengthen level 30 Legendary Runes by imbibing them with one of the three Awakening Options that include Source, Origin, and Verity.

Players can also celebrate Black Friday with a massive in-game sale. During the Black Friday Festa that will be held until December 14th on Undecember, players can get items at large discounts in the Ore and Guild Shops. On exchanging things, higher deductions can be obtained as the number of Gemstones of Courage, Gemstones of Merit, and Guild Tokens for some of the items will reduce accordingly.

This update is also bringing with it new seasonal content. Titled Descent Raid, the battle adds another foe to the boss raid challenges and will task players with winning quite a difficult battle. There is no way to complete this alone and you’ve got to be above level 80 to even have a shot at it. Eight such fighters will join hands and work together if they wish to confront and defeat Ochogneel.

In addition to this, character customization has also gone a step further with new beauty items for sprinting and footsteps. Don’t forget to collect all the rewards that are included in this update such as Gemstones of Courage, Gemstones of Merit, and Guild Tokens from the Black Friday sale and rewards for beating the raid boss.

Download Undecember’s latest update now for free.