Undecember set to debut new hardcore dungeon in Abyss Gate update

Unbeatable

Undecember is set to introduce a brand-new hardcore dungeon

In the Abyss Gate, it's one life and no restarts

Grab growth-boosting goodies and more for new and returning players alike

When it comes to the hack 'n slash RPG, or really any RPG for that matter, you'll always find the hardcore players. These're the people who've optimised their build to heck and back, and can blaze through any normal content in a breeze. But Undecember sees you, so-called masters, and challenges you with the Abyss Gate that's arriving October 12th.

Truly hardcore content can tend to be a bit of a rarity on mobile. Maybe due to the business model. After all, who wants to lose their progress (and hard-earned cash) on a single bad move? But the Abyss Gate, which offers only a single life to take on its challenges, is unabashedly hardcore.

Of course, as you might expect, all that difficulty comes with equally valuable rewards for those of you who persevere. You'll be able to grab the new Abyss Stones and Gear Slot upgrades if you manage to make it to the end of the dungeon unscathed.

Undungeon

Abyss Stones come in three types, with Dawn's Abyss Stone, Destruction Abyss Stone and Distortion Abyss Stone. The first amplifies the stats of specific Gear types, while the Destruction type enhances the stats of unique gear. Finally, Distortion allows for modifications to the mechanics of existing skills.

There's also the addition of two new skill runes with Wrathful Blow and Toxic Mist, alongside the link rune Chain of Pain for even more ways to deal with the dungeon.

And of course, there are plenty of benefits to check in on for the new season. You'll get a Season Promotion Box to accelerate growth, and various other goodies or guaranteed acquisitions of helpful gear.

Phew, certainly it sounds like Abyss Gate is going to be deadly.