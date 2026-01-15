Undecember launches massive overhaul alongside 4th anniversary festivities

Balances and nerfs ahead

Over 100 skill and link runes reworked

New build flexibilities added

4th anniversary login bonuses up for grabs

If you're all set staring into the abyss (and having it stare back at you) with last year's Abyss Gate update, Undecember is offering a new season for you to discover within the hack-and-slash action RPG. Aptly titled the "New Age", the latest update will feature a massive balance overhaul that tinkers with more than a hundred skill and link runes, so if you've been feeling a tad off with your progression lately, now's your chance to regain your footing.

In particular (and on top of the festivities for four years of service), the rework boosts underutilised skills - while that might not necessarily mean that previously dominant builds have been nerfed, I'd say it certainly adds plenty of flexibility with more variety, along with added competitiveness during combat.

When it comes to growth, you can look forward to fresh materials that can help double Essence drop rates. Plus, for the Chaos Dungeon, Darkness Energy is no longer required upon entrance, so you can take on all those challenges if you feel like you've got what it takes.

As for the aforementioned Abyss Gate, new rewards are now available for the endgame content upon clearing stages for the first time.

On top of all these, there's the 4th Anniversary Exchange Shop to have a look at too, where you can acquire Unique Gear and some extra costumes for all your hard work. The 4th Anniversary Attendance event will put the new pet "Observer" up for grabs too - and that's always a good thing.

For all the nitty-gritty, you can head on over to the official Undecember website - or simply download the RPG on Google Play or on the App Store. It's free to dive into with in-app purchases. We've also got a handy list of similar role-playing adventures on Android you can check to get your fill!