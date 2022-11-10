Undecember adds 9 new Skill Runes and 12 new Link Runes in latest update

LINE Games has announced an exciting new update to Undecember, the studio's cross-platform action RPG. In particular, the latest update adds a whopping 21 new Skill and Link Runes to the game, along with a new Chaos Artifact Dungeon "Fugitive's Farmland" and a new Lv. 80 lightening element raid "Cursed Zodiac Walker: Vilam".

In Undecember's latest update, players can look forward to 9 new Skill Runes in the hack-and-slash title, which includes Wheel Slash, Freeze Arrow and Penetrating Slash. There will also be 12 new Link Runes to tinker around with to boost players' combat power in battle.

The game welcomes a new Chaos Artifact Dungeon "Fugitive's Farmland" into the fray as well - once players successfully clear this dungeon, they can score "Stolen Rune Chest". Additionally, the new lightening element Raid "Cursed Zodiac Walker: Vilam" lets players over level 80 put their skills to the test and nab Magic or Rare Runestones as a reward upon completion.

In case you're not familiar with the title, Undecember is a hack-and-slash action RPG that boasts a classless system and stunning visuals plus plenty of character customisation options. If you're keen on diving into the game, you can now get a headstart by downloading Undecember on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's new update.

