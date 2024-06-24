The best Undecember builds in Season 4!

How Tos

By Mihail Katsoris
iOS + Android
| UNDECEMBER
Find out which are the best Undecember builds for Season 4! We present you a few of the best builds that you should consider trying out if you are just starting with Undecember.

As someone who has close to 5,000 hours on Path of Exile alone (I don't know if I should be proud or sad about it), trying out Undecember was natural to me. To be honest, at the beginning, I wasn't very optimistic about it - I thought of this game as a cheap Diablo clone, but I was wrong.

Of course, every game of the genre is influenced by Diablo - that's a given. Even though Undecember doesn't reinvent the wheel, it certainly is a polished game that fans of the genre will enjoy.

Long story short, I ended up playing the game for weeks, trying out different builds, min-maxing my character, and all the stuff a nerd like me usually does. And, I can now give you some of the best builds for Season 4.

If you are a new player and you are not familiar with the game's mechanics, take a look at our Undecember beginner's guide.

So, without any further ado, let's get into our best Undecember builds for Season 4.

1
Ice Crystal Arrow

If you enjoy bow-builds, this one is for you, as it revolves around Ice Crystal Arrow. It's all about high clear speed and mobility as the Ice Crystal Arrow chain effect (plus Illusion Arrow) can clear hordes of mobs.

As you can see next, we run various toggle skills to enhance our defences and damage output.

Equipment

Let's talk about what stats you need to look for when it comes to your equipment. Of course, you have to use Bow and Quiver for this build. Prioritize the following stats:
Offensive Defensive Avatar
DMG
Elemental DMG
Cold DMG
Critical
Critical Bonus
Hit Rate		 Barrier
Resistances		 Aquilla
Sephdar
Miraseti
Casthor

Skills & Runes

Screenshot of Runes and Skills for Ice Crystal Arrow

Here are the active skills that you will be using if you choose to try out this build.

If you are wondering about how to link the runes, I've included an image to help you do that. Obviously, you won't be able to 6-link everything from the get-go. Focus on one skill at a time and primarily your main skill.

Zodiac

Screenshot of the skill tree for Ice Crystal Arrow build

Sadly I can't use images for every node (my editors would go crazy), but it should be pretty evident which are the ones you should take: DMG, Element DMG, Cold DMG, Critical and Critical Bonus, Barrier, and INT.

All the credits for this build should go to player Zismoo. When it comes to the seasonal progress in Undecember Global, Zismoo is one of the top players using this very build.

2
Whirlwind Blizzard

I couldn't make a post about the best Undecember builds for Season 4 and not include a "Spin to Win" type of build. So here it is: a Whirlwind / Blizzard setup that uses a Two-handed Sword to clear maps fast and easy.

Here's how it works in a nutshell. Cast Whirlwind to start spinning, and with the help of the rune "Spell Activation while Channeling", proc Blizzard to rain down projectiles on your opponents.

Stats

Here's what you need to look for on your gear.

Offensive Defensive Avatar
DMG
Critical
Critical Bonus
Speed		 Armor
Dodge Rate
Resistances		 Leo
Castor
Spica
Boreal

Runes & Skills

Screenshot of Runes and Skills for Whirlwind Blizzard

Zodiac

Screenshot of the skill tree for Whirlwind Blizzard build

Again, when I told my editor that I would probably need to take around 20 images for each build and explain every node, he went crazy. So I had to keep it minimal. That said, you should be able to figure out which passives to take from each node. You are looking for Area of Effect, DMG Amplification, DMG Upon Attack, Projectile DMG, HP, Armor, Resistances, and Dodge.

And, to give credit where is due, this build was made by player Ya55.

3
Frost Strike

This is a build that uses double Scepters. You hit the ground with Frost Strike to create a Frost Pillar that deals damage to surrounding enemies. Pretty simple and efficient. This build was made by the player Capucino4s.

Here's what you need to look for when it comes to your gear and stats.

Offensive Defensive Avatar
DMG
Physical DMG
Attack Speed
Hit Rate		 Dodge Rate
Resistances
Armor
 Casthor
Spica
Miraseti
Boreal

Runes & Skills

Frost Strike build - skills and runes

Zodiac

Skill tree for Frost Strike

As for the Zodiac nodes, follow the image above and take the Area of Effect / Area DMG, Physical DMG, HP, Dodge Rate, and DMG Upon Attack.

And that's all I have for the best Undecember builds in Season 4. If you want to try out more builds, I suggest you go check out a great YouTube channel that I discovered while I was doing my research for this article.

Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.