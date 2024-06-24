The best Undecember builds in Season 4!

Find out which are the best Undecember builds for Season 4! We present you a few of the best builds that you should consider trying out if you are just starting with Undecember.

As someone who has close to 5,000 hours on Path of Exile alone (I don't know if I should be proud or sad about it), trying out Undecember was natural to me. To be honest, at the beginning, I wasn't very optimistic about it - I thought of this game as a cheap Diablo clone, but I was wrong.

Of course, every game of the genre is influenced by Diablo - that's a given. Even though Undecember doesn't reinvent the wheel, it certainly is a polished game that fans of the genre will enjoy.

Long story short, I ended up playing the game for weeks, trying out different builds, min-maxing my character, and all the stuff a nerd like me usually does. And, I can now give you some of the best builds for Season 4.

If you are a new player and you are not familiar with the game's mechanics, take a look at our Undecember beginner's guide.

So, without any further ado, let's get into our best Undecember builds for Season 4.