The best Undecember builds in Season 4!
Find out which are the best Undecember builds for Season 4! We present you a few of the best builds that you should consider trying out if you are just starting with Undecember.
As someone who has close to 5,000 hours on Path of Exile alone (I don't know if I should be proud or sad about it), trying out Undecember was natural to me. To be honest, at the beginning, I wasn't very optimistic about it - I thought of this game as a cheap Diablo clone, but I was wrong.
Of course, every game of the genre is influenced by Diablo - that's a given. Even though Undecember doesn't reinvent the wheel, it certainly is a polished game that fans of the genre will enjoy.
Long story short, I ended up playing the game for weeks, trying out different builds, min-maxing my character, and all the stuff a nerd like me usually does. And, I can now give you some of the best builds for Season 4.
If you are a new player and you are not familiar with the game's mechanics, take a look at our Undecember beginner's guide.
So, without any further ado, let's get into our best Undecember builds for Season 4.
1
Ice Crystal Arrow
If you enjoy bow-builds, this one is for you, as it revolves around Ice Crystal Arrow. It's all about high clear speed and mobility as the Ice Crystal Arrow chain effect (plus Illusion Arrow) can clear hordes of mobs.
As you can see next, we run various toggle skills to enhance our defences and damage output.
EquipmentLet's talk about what stats you need to look for when it comes to your equipment. Of course, you have to use Bow and Quiver for this build. Prioritize the following stats:
|Offensive
|Defensive
|Avatar
|DMG
Elemental DMG
Cold DMG
Critical
Critical Bonus
Hit Rate
|Barrier
Resistances
|Aquilla
Sephdar
Miraseti
Casthor
Skills & Runes
Here are the active skills that you will be using if you choose to try out this build.
If you are wondering about how to link the runes, I've included an image to help you do that. Obviously, you won't be able to 6-link everything from the get-go. Focus on one skill at a time and primarily your main skill.
Zodiac
Sadly I can't use images for every node (my editors would go crazy), but it should be pretty evident which are the ones you should take: DMG, Element DMG, Cold DMG, Critical and Critical Bonus, Barrier, and INT.
All the credits for this build should go to player Zismoo. When it comes to the seasonal progress in Undecember Global, Zismoo is one of the top players using this very build.
2
Whirlwind Blizzard
I couldn't make a post about the best Undecember builds for Season 4 and not include a "Spin to Win" type of build. So here it is: a Whirlwind / Blizzard setup that uses a Two-handed Sword to clear maps fast and easy.
Here's how it works in a nutshell. Cast Whirlwind to start spinning, and with the help of the rune "Spell Activation while Channeling", proc Blizzard to rain down projectiles on your opponents.
Stats
Here's what you need to look for on your gear.
|Offensive
|Defensive
|Avatar
|
DMG
Critical
Critical Bonus
Speed
|Armor
Dodge Rate
Resistances
|Leo
Castor
Spica
Boreal
Runes & Skills
Zodiac
Again, when I told my editor that I would probably need to take around 20 images for each build and explain every node, he went crazy. So I had to keep it minimal. That said, you should be able to figure out which passives to take from each node. You are looking for Area of Effect, DMG Amplification, DMG Upon Attack, Projectile DMG, HP, Armor, Resistances, and Dodge.
And, to give credit where is due, this build was made by player Ya55.
3
Frost Strike
This is a build that uses double Scepters. You hit the ground with Frost Strike to create a Frost Pillar that deals damage to surrounding enemies. Pretty simple and efficient. This build was made by the player Capucino4s.
Here's what you need to look for when it comes to your gear and stats.
|Offensive
|Defensive
|Avatar
|DMG
Physical DMG
Attack Speed
Hit Rate
|Dodge Rate
Resistances
Armor
|Casthor
Spica
Miraseti
Boreal
Runes & Skills
Zodiac
As for the Zodiac nodes, follow the image above and take the Area of Effect / Area DMG, Physical DMG, HP, Dodge Rate, and DMG Upon Attack.
And that's all I have for the best Undecember builds in Season 4. If you want to try out more builds, I suggest you go check out a great YouTube channel that I discovered while I was doing my research for this article.