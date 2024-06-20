Uncharted Waters Origins adds another major historical admiral with Zheng He

Take to the seas with another major historical figure

Uncharted Waters Origin gets a new historical admiral with Zheng He

He comes alongside four new mates and a new boss, Thomas Tew

Zheng He was a famous Chinese admiral, well-known for his expeditions to the west

Uncharted Waters Origin is adding a new S-grade admiral in the form of another famous real-life historical figure, Zheng He. The new admiral comes alongside the addition of four mates and a brand new boss for players to duke it out with!

Widely regarded as one of the greatest admirals and most important figures in Chinese history, Zheng He's accomplishments would merit an article of their own. But in brief, he's most well-known for his expeditions from China as far west as India and beyond, and his accomplishments in that time. So a pretty impressive guy for sure!

Meanwhile, players will be able to take on Thomas Tew, a well-known pirate captain from the 18th century. Perhaps best well-known for being a peer and contemporary of Henry Every, he's widely acknowledged as one of the most horrific pirates of that time.

Fortunately, to help you in your journeys, there's also the addition of Edward Teach, an S Grade Mate, Charlotte de Berry, an A Grade Mate, and B Grade Mates Edward Dampier and João Afonso.

One reason we find writing about Uncharted Waters Origin so interesting is that it plumbs the depths of some relatively lesser-known naval figures, at least internationally. And whether or not you jive with the gameplay itself, there's definitely a kick for the inner historian with some of these names.

