Uncharted Waters Origin adds new admiral Zheng Chenggong and Assault boss Moby Dick in latest update

New S Grade Admiral Zheng Chenggong added with mate Aredvi

Moby Dick is featured as the Assault Boss

Lunar New Year event with loads of rewards

Line Games has just announced a thrilling new update for its seafaring sandbox RPG, Uncharted Waters Origin. This one adds another new S Grade Admiral to the fray. Zheng Chenggong joins the game alongside the mate Aredvi. In addition, players can also participate in the Lunar New Year’s event and new Assault mode featuring a powerful boss.

Uncharted Waters Origin expands its fleet of characters with Zheng Chenggong, an S Grade Admiral from the Ming Dynasty. He has access to Admiral’s Orders and a set of skills that can do wonders in combat. Players who manage to complete Zheng’s Chronicles will be awarded with five tickets for Aredvi, the new S Grade mate, Superior Mate EXP Potions, and Superior Mate Tickets.

Aredvi is the new match that has been added in this update. A jewellery and metal trade expert, Aredvi is accompanied by S Grade mate Oruç Reis, A Grade mate Ahmed Kemaleddin, and B Grade mates Robert Donahue and Henry Mancine.

Moby Dick is headlining this patch’s Assault content and players who are above level 40 can take on this new challenge. The Assault boss is pretty agile and can move swiftly despite its big size. Moby Dick attacks ships by ramming into them.

A special celebration has also been organised for the same, giving players the opportunity to earn A Grade Parts and Ship Material Selection Vouchers until February 27th. In addition, the Government Post system in which Prime Ministers can appoint Vice Prime Ministers has been updated.

Finally, the Lunar New Year event will also take place until the end of the month. It offers various benefits such as Full Moon Jeonmo gear for women, High Appointments, and Blue Gems.

Download Uncharted Waters Origin now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.