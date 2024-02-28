Uncharted Waters Origin welcomes S Grade Admiral Maribel and mate Nanami in latest update

Uncharted Waters Origin adds new characters and quality-of-life updates

You can celebrate the first anniversary until March 26th

Up to 100 free pulls are up for grabs

LINE Games has announced an exciting new update for Uncharted Waters Origin, letting players welcome the new S Grade Admiral Maribel and the mate Nanami to the sandbox RPG. You can also look forward to an updated Panama Canal for a better link between Portobelo and Panama.

In the latest update to Uncharted Waters Origin, you can expect some quality-of-life upgrades like the Trade Goods search function as well as the Prime Minister system. Additionally, you can join in on the festivities as the game celebrates its first anniversary until March 26th. Here, you can participate in four new scenarios that will be held throughout the event period - clearing these missions or completing attendance goals will reward you with awesome in-game goodies.

Eager for more adventures? Why not take a look at our list of the best open-world games on Android to get your fill?

As for the new S Grade Admiral Maribel, unlocking her Memoirs will let you clear her Chronicle without the need to consume Energy. Other rewards for completion include five tickets for Nanami, as well as Superior Mate EXP Potions and Superior Mate Tickets.

Of course, no update would be complete without a special check-in event, and if you log in for a total of 14 days, you might just score up to 100 pulls for free.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Uncharted Waters Origin on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or head on over to the official website for more info on the game.