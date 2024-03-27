Uncharted Waters Origin crosses over with The War of Genesis, along with new mates and a special limited-time event

New mates, upgraded gear system, and more

Experience the classic Korean game series, "The War of Genesis"

Four new mates will enter the fray

Bountiful goodies in the 7 Day Attendance Event

LINE Games has announced an exciting new update for Uncharted Waters Origin, letting you join in on a special collab with the classic Korean game series, "The War of Genesis". This comes on top of welcoming four new mates to the sandbox RPG, along with updated "Relationship Chronicles" content and an improved Special Combining system.

In the latest update to Uncharted Waters Origin, you can look forward to having S Grade Mate Jeanne D’Arc and A Grade Mate Isabella d’Este battling alongside you, as well as B Grade Mates Nora e Kelmendit and Jeanne Hachette. The Special Combining system, on the other hand, lets you mix up your gear to boost your combat prowess.

As for the special crossover with Korean SRPG "The War of Genesis", you can expect to welcome the main character Iyolin Pandragon as a new Admiral. This also comes with a fresh scenario event where you can discover more about Iyolin Pandragon's narrative.

Of course, no update would be complete without login bonuses, and with the 7 Day Attendance Event, you can score the limited Antarian Sail item until April 23rd.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Uncharted Waters Origin on the App Store and on Google Play for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.