Uncharted Waters Origin adds new S Grade Admiral Qi Jiguang and more in latest update

LINE Games has announced a new update for Uncharted Waters Origin, letting players get their hands on a new S Grade Admiral within the Sandbox RPG. In particular, you can expect to welcome Qi Jiguang to the fray, along with new Mates Qin Liangyu, Ipbu, Gwon Jun, Na Daeyong, and Yi Woonryong.

The latest update to Uncharted Waters Origin also adds the Suez Canal feature, where you can go on a bit of a seafaring shortcut given that the Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, and the Indian Ocean.

As for the new characters, if you're able to clear the Qi Jiguang Chronicle, you can score special in-game goodies such as 5 Tickets for Qin Liangyu, as well as the new S Grade Mate. This includes Superior Mate EXP Potions and Superior Mate Tickets to boot.

Of course, no update would be complete without a special check-in event, and with the New Year Special Attendance event, there will be a limited Appellation, Enhanced Zheng He Fleet, Dragon Board of the New Year and more up for grabs until January 31st.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Uncharted Waters Origin on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on FLOOR for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.