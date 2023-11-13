Uncharted Waters Origin adds new S Grade Admiral Kim Mandeok and other updates in latest patch

In case you missed it, LINE Games has announced a new update for Uncharted Waters Origin, letting players get their hands on the new S Grade Admiral, Kim Mandeok, within the sandbox RPG. Along with her arrival comes the new S Grade mate, Marie Antoinette, on top of other enhanced content as well.

In the latest update for Uncharted Waters Origin, you can look forward to wielding Kim Mandeok's specialisations in Trade. When you unlock her Memoirs, you will be able to clear her Chronicle without the need to consume any Energy. Tickets for Marie Antoinette will also be up for grabs, along with EXP Potions, Superior Item TIckets, Superior Mate Tickets, and the new S Grade Mate herself (with Increase Ram Defense and Artwork Trade Specialization job effects).

The game also now features a new Barter system where you can exchange items, as well as the Mayor Market Events, where Mayors will now be able to open Market Events. You can build Grade 18 ships now too to further boost your firepower.

If you're keen on experiencing the update yourself, you can do so by downloading Uncharted Waters Origin on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official Facebook page for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes as well.