Uncharted Waters Origins adds new relationship chronicle with Safiye Sultan in July update

Not as cold as she seems, probably

Uncharted Waters Origins features a new Relationship Chronicle featuring Safiye Sultan

A real-life historical figure from the Ottoman empire, Safiye was a savvy political operator

This update also comes with a new seasonal event, Mates and more!

If you want to plumb the romantic depths of the ocean, top naval conquest game Uncharted Waters Origins has you covered. Their latest Relationship Chronicle sees the introduction of Safiye Sultan. But it's not just her joining the fleet, as we also see new Mates, a seasonal event and more taking the helm!

As with other characters in Uncharted Waters Origin, Safiye Sultan is based on a very real historical individual. Although perhaps less pure of heart than her fictional counterparty, Safiye Sultan was a clever and savvy political operator of the Ottoman Empire and the Haseki Sultan (or chief consort) of Sultan Murad II and mother of Mehmed III.

If you want to experience the Relationship Chronicle with Safiye you'll have to either already own or have hired her. Fortunately, she's accompanied by new additions with the S-grade Mate Sina Rindai, A-grade Mate Siti Wan Kembang; and B-grade Mates, Ka Oki' and Cecile Partiman.

If nothing else, you have to give Uncharted Waters Origins credit for elevating little-known historical features and having them be relatively intact, if somewhat lionised.

But it's not just new Relationship Chronicles being added! This August marks the Summer Season Event, taking place until the 27th. This constitutes a login bonus for 14 days, and additional special scenarios to accrue event currency that can be exchanged for items.

