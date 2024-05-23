Uncharted Waters Origin releases new Relationship Chronicle update featuring Maria Margarethe Kirch

A new representation system has been added too

New Relationship Chronicle storyline featuring Maria Margarethe Kirch

Four new outlaw-themed mates

New Representative Mate System created

Line Games has just announced a new update for their seafaring sandbox RPG, Uncharted Waters Origin, bringing a brand new star mate to the fray. This patch also features another Relationship Chronicle with Maria Margarethe Kirch at the centre. Plus, more Outlaw-themed mates join the roster as well.

Maria Margarethe Kirch’s Relationship Chronicle gets a refresh with this update as fresh new storylines are added. You will embark on a journey of wonder that explores diverse constellations. If you want to participate in this event, then you're required to either own or hire Maria.

Moving on, a total of four new outlaw-themed mates have been added to Uncharted Waters Origin. First up is the S Grade Mate Stede Bonnet, followed by A Grade Edward Low, and finally two B Grade mates, Richard Worley and Jakob Walweik.

Furthermore, several in-game mechanics have received upgrades as well. A new Representative Mate System has been developed in order to allow players to select a character of their choice as the representative mate. Once picked, the company profile will switch to that mate’s theme and the avatar moving between the town ports will display the representative too.

To top it off, you can enjoy a new Gears/Parts Enhancement System, which is a great tool for strengthening your arsenal. Using this mechanic, you can boost the stats of your mate gear as well as ship parts by gathering valuable resources.

Explore Maria Kirch’s story for yourself by downloading Uncharted Waters Origin now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. For more information, visit the official website or head on over to the YouTube channel to check out the latest clips.