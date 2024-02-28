Carrieverse adds new fishing event, season pass, login bonuses and more in latest update

Carrieverse's latest fishing event will run until March 5th

You can purchase new items in the Shop along with the Season Pass

Fishing adjustments have been made

Carrieverse has released a new update to the open-world game this month, letting players flex their fishing skills in a Golden Carp competition. To participate, you'll need to purchase a fishing competition ticket and aim to catch a golden carp from now until March 5th. Use your One-day Ticket and accept the Fishing Event Quest from Manolin at the Fishing Shop.

Of course, once you manage to capture that elusive catch during Carrieverse's latest event, you can boast your achievements with the new special effects that have been added when you catch a King Fish for the ultimate bragging rights. Be sure to make the most of your attempts though, as the new update has also adjusted the daily fishing limit from the number of fish caught to the number of attempts.

Other updates in the latest patch include enhanced in-game goodies from the 7-day Attendance Stamps and Bux that you can score when it comes to random rewards from quests. A new Season Pass - Sprout Kindergarten is now available, along with a kindergarten uniform package in the Shop. The Facebook login option has also been discontinued.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Carrieverse on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the official website for more info on the game, join the community of followers on Twitter, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.