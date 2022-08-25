Uncharted Waters Origin, the latest entry into the popular Koei RPG series, launches today for Korean audiences

Line Games and Koei Tecmo have officially launched the next entry into the Uncharted Waters series for Korean audiences, entitled Uncharted Waters Origin. Uncharted Waters has been a popular RPG series mostly within the Southeast Asia regions, dating all the way back to 1990. Origins seeks to capture the magic of the series and deliver it to not only PC but mobile gamers as well.

Origins will be using the same engine as the most recent entry into the series; Uncharted Waters 4. This means players can expect excellent graphics that will highlight the beautiful vistas you’ll be sailing through and doing battle on, as well as the over 200 ports and 300 battle terrains for you to explore too.

This brings us to the gameplay. If you know Uncharted Waters, you’ve got a decent idea of what you’re in for. But, if you don’t, basically this series has always been about sailing first and foremost. There’s plenty of battle to do if you’re looking to become the next Pirate King, but alternatively, players are free to pursue a life devoid of conflict and focus on becoming the best sea merchant the world has seen.

If I had to draw a parallel to another popular series, any oldheads amongst our readers may remember an Xbox original and PC title named Sid Meyer’s Pirates! Uncharted Waters is quite similar, seeing you take up the mantle of a ship captain and choose to plunder or trade to make a name for yourself. Combine that with the ability to explore numerous ports and nations and there’s plenty of content here to keep you engaged.

And, with all of that content, you’ll of course be able to adorn your beautiful ship any way you please, each of the designs based on real, historically accurate blueprints too. This will allow each player to truly express themselves in whatever way they see fit, making your pirate stand out amongst all the rest!

So, if you’re looking to take to the seas and begin your life as a merchant or a legendary pirate king, Uncharted Waters is the game for you! Korean players can download it at either of the links below. In the meantime, there’s no official word on any localization, but you can stay tuned to the official website for updates on that too!