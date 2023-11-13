Play Together adds Fire Station, new Name Tags, login bonuses and more in latest update

In case you missed it, HAEGIN has announced an exciting update for Play Together, adding a new Fire Station as well as the HAEGIN HQ to the social mobile game. You can also look forward to shiny renovations for the School, Hospital, and Police Station among other enhancements.

In the latest update to Play Together, you can put your skills to the test with the new "Around the Neighborhood" missions, as well as collect Name Tags upon completing the new quests. With these Name Tags - a total of 43, to be exact - you and your friends can role-play throughout different locations on Kaia Island to spice up the gameplay even more. You can simply check your profile page to see which Name Tags you've acquired so far upon meeting specific conditions.

With the addition of the Fire Station also comes fire outbreaks littered throughout the island. If you're feeling a little bit mischievous, you can tap on the fire icon to fan the flames and get tagged with the Arsonist Name Tag - this, in turn, will make you a prime suspect for police-related Name Tags, who can arrest you if you're caught!

Of course, no update would be complete without a login bonus, and with the "Neighborhood Explorer Attendance" event, you can score Gems, the "Neighborhood Observation Binoculars", and the "Neighborhood Expedition Backpack" among other goodies simply by logging in.

If you're keen on experiencing the update yourself, you can do so by downloading Play Together on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes as well.