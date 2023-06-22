Dawnlands is hosting the Beta: Warriors Trial test in a few days

Last month, Amazing Seasun Games opened pre-registration for Dawnlands, offering numerous rewards to players if certain milestones were hit. It is an open-world survival crafting game, that will be available for both mobile and PC users. In just about five weeks, the title has garnered over 1.5 million pre-registrations, which comes with the surprise announcement of another playtest.

Dawnlands’ latest round of testing has been titled Beta: Warriors Trial and will be available only for a limited number of participants. Interested players must obtain Trial Keys from the official website for a shot at playing the beta. It will be available between June 25th and July 17th.

In Dawnlands, players take on the role of a warrior of light who finds himself in an unknown land full of terrors. Here, they must find and destroy all remnants of the Demon Lord in order to bring back tranquillity to the region. Players must traverse this massive world full of resources which are essential for crafting weapons for survival.

The in-game world itself is a massive one, with 10x10 km of cartoon-styled terrains featuring varying biomes. Some regions have foggy swamps and marshes, while others have long stretches of lush forests and vast plains. Add to that, snow-capped mountains and intricate weather systems, and you have a gorgeous world waiting to be explored.

If you're not keen on taking part in the Beta: Warriors Trial, pre-registrations still remain open through either of the links below. Rewards like Coins, Recipe Pieces, Diamonds, and a special Avatar will be given to everyone at launch. Visit the official website for more information or join the community of followers on the Facebook page for all the latest developments.