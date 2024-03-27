Asphalt 9: Legends teams up with Formula E to bring the GEN2 car to the racing game for a limited time

Learn how to unlock the GEN2 car permanently

Gameloft has announced that, to hype up Formula E’s Tokyo E-Prix this March 30th, Formula E is integrating into Asphalt 9: Legends, particularly for Osaka. This means that the high-octane GEN2 car on Asphalt 9: Legends’ Osaka track will be available for fans and players to race for a limited period of time.

In the latest update, successfully clearing all three of the GEN2 challenges will help you unlock the GEN2 car - this is a permanent vehicle that you can marvel at in your in-game garage.

"This is a thrilling continuation of our partnership with Gameloft’s Asphalt series. By introducing Formula E into Asphalt 9: Legends, we’re not only launching into one of the largest mobile racing games globally, and reaching an engaged audience, but also offering fans new, authentic ways to experience the excitement of electric racing, building a vibrant community. We’re especially excited for the first event over the Tokyo E-Prix and look forward to further engaging with fans at events in Portland and London later this season," says Sanjay Shivaram, Strategy & Media Programme Director, Formula E.

On the other hand, Ignacio Marin, Asphalt 9: Legends Game Manager, Gameloft, says, "This is such a natural collaboration as both Asphalt and Formula E share the same mindset of pushing the limits and striving to always be at the forefront. We’re very excited to bring an experience to our fans that goes beyond the game, and to continue the real-life thrill at home for the race-goers. We’re looking forward to seeing how our players handle the car once the first event start."

